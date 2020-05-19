The heavy rainfall that rolled through the area Monday — coupled with wet weather in previous days — has produced flooding threats along several rivers.
Flash flooding occurred in numerous locations Monday amidst heavy rainfall. While much of this quickly drained away, many ditches and creeks, which ultimately drain into local rivers were still full on Tuesday.
Therefore, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued flood warnings for the Tiffin and Auglaize rivers.
At 11:21 a.m. Tuesday, the NWS noted that the Auglaize River near the Power Dam south of Defiance was at 17.4 feet and rising, and forecasted "minor flooding." It noted that flood stage is 21 feet, but the river isn't expected to crest until Wednesday afternoon at 22.8 feet, just short of the 23 feet it takes to begin flooding homes on Defiance's Riverside Avenue.
The Maumee River also was on its way up, measuring 10.9 feet early Tuesday morning on its way to an expected crest of 13.5 feet early Wednesday.
High water in Kingsbury Park blocked access to some areas Tuesday, as it flooded the usual areas there.
Unlike previous years, Kingsbury Pool is not filled with clean water this spring as it will not open in 2020 due to coronavirus-related issues. Although the pool deck was not flooded, river water had entered the pool by Tuesday afternoon.
The Tiffin River at Stryker — a consistently vulnerable spot during periods of heavy rain — was well above flood stage (11 feet) early Tuesday morning at 14.9 feet.
The river was expected to crest at 15.8 feet Tuesday night, according to the NWS. At 16 feet, it noted, water crosses Ohio 191 around Stryker.
Minor flooding already was occurring Tuesday along the St. Joseph River near the Indiana border.
Rainfall totals around northwest Ohio varied, with many locations receiving more than two inches on Monday.
The highest amount reported Monday to the NWS was just east of Alvordton in Williams County at 3.25 inches, according to NWS meteorologist Nathan Marsili in the agency's North Webster, Ind., office.
Defiance, Henry and Paulding counties all had locations Monday that recorded approximately 2.3 inches or more, he indicated.
The main axis of the heaviest rain was from the Defiance County Airport through the Stryker area and into northeast Williams County, according to Marsili.
The rain caused a lot of flash flooding, when water comes up quickly and recedes quickly during, and following, periods of downpours. Some roads were still closed Tuesday afternoon.
"We had water where we never had it before going across roadways — like Elliott Road, we had two feet across it," said Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel. "Standley Road — in places it had not flooded prior — had water across it."
A stalled upper-level low pressure system was the cause of all the rain, according to Marsili.
More rain chances are forecast for the weekend, but "nothing like we've seen," he said.
