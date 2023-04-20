pinning ceremony

Elizabeth Miller is shown during a recent pinning ceremony for Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 954. Miller is placing a commemorative pin upon veteran Thom Kent.

 Photo courtesy of Berne Heilshorn

The Fort Defiance Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented an honorary partner certificate to Alan Sampson, the president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 954 of the Buckeye State Council, and a commemorative Flag to Ric Booher, vice president, during a recent ceremony.


Tags

Load comments