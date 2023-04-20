The Fort Defiance Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) presented an honorary partner certificate to Alan Sampson, the president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 954 of the Buckeye State Council, and a commemorative Flag to Ric Booher, vice president, during a recent ceremony.
The honorary partner distinction is being conferred to organizations made up solely of those who bore the loss of the Vietnam War, Vietnam War Gold Star sons and daughters whose fathers' names are etched in the black granite of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
As a memento of the nation's gratitude, the commemoration staff designed a Vietnam veteran lapel pin with the intent of having commemorative partners publicly present one to each veteran who served during the Vietnam War period.
The lapel pin features an eagle's head representing courage, honor and dedicated service; stripes representing our nation's flag; and six stars representing the United States and its five allies who served and sacrificed alongside one another. This is all encircled by a ring of blue, drawn from the canton of our national flag and signifying vigilance, perseverance and justice.
The following veterans were pinned that evening: Thom Kent, Ric Booher, Butch Cooper, Jerry Lemons, Walter Font, Will Wagner, Tom Null, Tom Curtis, Roger Flint, Jim Riley, John Daeger, Joe Moss, Ralph Lloyd, Bob Turner, Aaron Stevens, Jim Smelser, Rodney Sutter, Roy Sutter, Sandra Schaffer, Adrian Kuhlman, Stephen Fronce, Bob Coles, Paul L. Siemet, State Rep. Jan Baker of the AVVA and Dick Nolte of the Buckeye State Council.
Fort Defiance Daughters of the American Revolution presenting were Susan Hale, Trish Speiser, Kay Baldwin, Kathy Seimet, Elizabeth Miller and Berne Heilshorn.
