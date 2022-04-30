Recently, The Crescent-News sat down with a local victim’s advocate to talk about Sexual Assault Awareness Month which has been observed in April and prompted a display at the Defiance County Courthouse.
Victim Advocate Kaisha Hudson, a graduate of Northwest State Community College who grew up in Montpelier, works through Sarah’s House in Defiance. She is one of two advocates who works with individuals who have suffered sexual assault.
So what is the goal of the display of T-shirts at the courthouse?
“I wanted awareness to be raised — I don’t think that people realize how often it happens in a small community,” said Hudson.
She said that she decided to do the display because of its impact. She called it a “clothes-line” project and said that it has been around since the Vietnam War.
“I decided to do it because it is very impactful, noticeable. ... the hospital thrift store, beside Sarah’s House, donated the shirts,” she said.
The display represents 80 juveniles, male and female, and 23 adults, men and women, who have suffered sexual assault in Defiance County and have gone through the process of prosecution or have completed the process.
“We keep track of how many victims report sexual assault and how many decide not to,” said Hudson. “Sexual assault is a little bit different — you don’t really have to report it, even if you call the police and get help you don’t have to continue the process after.”
“The shirts are the reported ones — those individuals who decided to continue the process,” she added. “There were children’s shirts and adult shirts to represent the numbers.”
So approximately how many don’t go through with prosecution?
“Unfortunately there are quite a bit,” admitted Hudson. “But that’s not to say that they don’t report later on. There’s not a statute of limitations for sexual assault, so they can choose not to report at that time and find the strength later.”
What are reasons for not reporting?
“Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), brain trauma or the trauma of the individuals having to tell their story,” she said.
Hudson said that the story has to be retold and sometimes it’s almost like reliving the event.
“They tell their story not just to advocates but to multiple people along the timeline. And it gets difficult to relay their story. It’s not always a timeline memory of the event. They don’t always remember things when they happen in the moment — sometimes they remember later and they are afraid they are not going to be believed.”
Is there a stigma that reporting will expose the individual to public criticism?
“I think that’s also part of it. For the juvenile cases, those are very private. For the adults it does sometimes get public and it’s not attention that people want to have,” Hudson pointed out.
How successful is the prosecution of sexual assault?
“That varies case by case, and some are not finished yet because it is very complex,” Hudson said. “Depending on how long ago the assault happened, the investigation stage and evidence collection varies, the prosecution varies.”
Admitting that some individuals don’t report until later, or don’t pursue prosecution until later, Hudson said it’s a very complex challenge.
“I think it’s better to report right away but it always doesn’t happen that way. I think it is always worth it to go through the prosecution — even later on,” she added.
Too, Hudson said, “for the victims the whole process is difficult, but for the ones that get to see the prosecution go all the way through, they feel, maybe not rewarded but relieved.”
Who prosecutes? Are there specific lawyers?
“The Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office handles the cases,” Hudson said. “They do a great job there. They are very victim-oriented and do what the victims want and always keep the victim’s needs at the top of their priorities.”
Is it the case that men are sexually assaulted and more often do not report if they are sexually assaulted?
“I think that is the case,” admitted Hudson. “I think men feel they have lost their masculinity and telling that is even more difficult. In my opinion it’s a tragedy regardless who its happened to.”
When do victims advocates get involved in the process of a sexual assault?
“When someone presents us with a sexual assault, we ask if you want to report, if they are OK and how long ago the assault was,” advised Hudson. “If it was in a certain timeframe, we would ask if the victim wants to get checked out and have evidence collected. We would go with them. If they choose not to, we connect them with counseling services, trauma therapy or crisis intervention and make sure that they know there are resources and we are willing to help.”
About advocate involvement Hudson said, “Most of the time we get called by the police or sheriff. So we can be there from the time of the 911 call up until the prosecution. We can work hand in hand with the police and prosecutors office.”
For more information or to report a sexual assault, call Sarah’s House at 419-782-0911.
