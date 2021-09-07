• Region

Essay contest:

The Veteran's of Foreign Wars Post 3360 Defiance, will once again sponsor the Patriots Pen essay contest. This nationwide contest is for students in grades 6-8. The theme this year is, "How Can I Be a Good American."

The essay should be 300-400 words long and is due on Oct. 31. Essays will be judged thorough knowledge of the theme, theme development and clarity of ideas. Students may attend public, private or be home-schooled to be eligible.

For more information, contact your teacher or school counselor or log on to www.vfw.org.

