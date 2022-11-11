The estate of a Defiance County Vietnan War veteran who passed away earlier this year has made a generous donation to a local veterans assistance organization.
The $50,000 gift from the estate of U.S. Army veteran Gary Westrick, 73, formerly of rural Defiance, who died at Majestic Care, a nursing facility in New Haven, Ind., on April 11, was made to Keller Assists Veterans in Crisis (K.A.V.I.C.). The Defiance organization was formed some years ago by Keller Logistics as a way to assist veterans in need.
Westrick had served with the U.S. Army in Vietnam with the 1st Calvary Division from March 30, 1969-March 19, 1970, earning two medals and two ribbons. He had been a local truck driver and farmer, and later in life — when he became sick, eventually losing his battle with cancer — Westrick had received helped from K.A.V.I.C., according to Nancy Gackenbach of Archbold, a friend and executor of his estate.
She presided over the sale of Westrick’s property in rural Defiance County, just north of Defiance, that included such things as his home, a few acres and farm equipment.
“He raved about them (K.A.V.I.C.),” she said, noting that the group had helped him with bills. “Him and I talked about what he wanted, and he said he wanted to give back to them because they helped him so much.”
But Westrick also wanted to help veterans, recalled Gackenbach.
“He was so worried about other vets,” she said.
The donation is far from typical for K.A.V.I.C., according to Meredith Mickey, Keller Logistics’ marketing manager. She noted that during the organization’s fundraising time (May-November) the largest donation is $3,000 — from local business — while the top individual donation is generally $250.
Keller CEO Bryan Keller expressed much appreciation for Westrick’s generosity.
“We are really humbled that Gary chose K.A.V.I.C. as a recipient of his estate,” Keller stated. “Gary was a proud Vietnam veteran. He was an independent truck driver who owned his own rig hauling cars around the country. I always enjoyed talking with him about trucking and his service.
“He will always be remembered in our K.A.V.I..C circle for not only his sacrifice for our country, but his legacy entrusted with us,” added Keller. “May God rest his soul and bless him.”
The timing of the gift seems appropriate — not long before Veterans Day, which was observed Friday.
