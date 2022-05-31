A veteran who can compare what freedoms here and abroad look like honored those who’ve fallen in battle for the nation during a well-attended Memorial Day Service at Defiance’s Riverside Cemetery Monday morning.
Beautiful weather greeted the large crowd that turned out to hear local veteran Austin Carr provider the keynote address. His remarks were supported by U.S. 9th District Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur who noted the many American service members who have died during conflicts.
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann noted in an introduction that Carr received a bronze star for his involvement in leading 20 troops that helped evacuate “over 80,000 civilian refugees” through Kabul Airfield in Afghanistan during the recent American withdrawal.
Carr of Defiance County, an active Ohio National Guard member and math intervention special teacher, said in reference to the desperate straits faced by some Afghan citizens during the recent Taliban takeover in that country, “I’ve seen firsthand what people are willing to do to get out of a bad situation and get out of a bad country and come to a place like this (the United States), come to a place they can call home. Never take it for granted.”
As such, he noted that “today means a lot more than it ever has in the past” when he has attended Memorial Day observations.
“I’m lucky to stand here because I had 13 brothers and sisters who risked it all to protect that gate, to protect me and to protect everybody that was inside,” said Carr who thanked the community and others for the support he has received during the past year. “And I can’t say thank you enough to those people and to those families for that sacrifice that those 13 individuals made for somebody that they didn’t even know.”
Remembering the ultimate sacrifice some paid, Carr emphasized, is what Memorial Day is about, “and to say thank you to all those brave men and women that did pay the ultimate sacrifice. I want you to think about this for a moment. They paid that ultimate sacrifice for you. Let that sink in. They didn’t know who you were and they didn’t care, and they knew what that flag meant, they knew what this country means and they knew how special it was. And they were wiling to go and defend and fight for your freedoms. Never take that for granted, never forget that. ... Enjoy the days that you have like this that you get those times with friends and family, but always make sure that you take a second and remember why we have that.”
The U.S. flag, suggested Carr, is the symbol for this remembrance.
“This flag represents so much more than just 50 stars and stripes,” he said. When I was overseas ... when I saw that flag it reminded me of home, it reminded me of why I was gone. I would see that flag flying in the front of C-17s that I was loading up with 400 plus refugees ... it was that reminder of what we’re doing and why in trying to help out people that don’t have those opportunities. But that flag was home.
“Too many people today when they look at that American flag they do not honor it,” Carr continued. “That flag is America. It is you, is is me, it’s your neighbors, it’s people across the country that you don’t know ... And when you see that flag and see it flying in the breeze I want you to remember one thing: it is not the breeze or the wind that is blowing that flag. That flag is flying in the breeze from the last breaths of every American service man who lived and died for this country. Honor the country, honor the flag and remember the selfless men and women that paid the ultimate sacrifice.
In conclusion, Carr asked the crowd to take some time to honor the fallen soldier.
“I urge you all to take a second from your Memorial Day festivities and say a quick prayer thanking every single man and woman that didn’t come home and say another prayer for the families of those soldiers that didn’t come home as well because they paid a sacrifice as well as those families,” he said. “So please make sure that you keep them in mind today.”
Kaptur followed Carr, recalling the many deaths suffered by the United States from the Civil War onward in each conflict. It was only two years after the Civil War that Memorial Day began, according to Kaptur.
“And we remember this history and we must treasure our liberty and do nothing to harm it,” she said. “We as a people have to learn how to come together, resolve our disputes civilly. And we are reminded, in the (U.S. House of Representatives) chamber in which I serve, above the speaker’s rostrum there is a quote — one is in ‘God We Trust’ — but above that is another quote, and that quote says, ‘Let us develop the resources of our land, call forth its powers, build up its institutions, promote all its great interests and see whether we also in our day and generation may not perform something worthy to be remembered.’
“This ceremony today in Defiance, Ohio is a ceremony worthy to be remembered,” concluded Kaptur. “Congratulations to all of you. You make me proud to be an American.”
The Carr and Kaptur addresses were preceded by the singing of the national anthem by Olivia Kissner, who graduated the day before from Defiance High School, as well as readings by Layne Neff, Eagle Scout; Caleb Zachrich, Eagle Scout; Jazmynn Trevino, Girl Scout; and Kennedy Conley, Girl Scout.
The Defiance High School Band of Class also performed patriotic songs before and during the ceremony while the VFW Post 3360 Honor Guard provided a 21-gun salute and piper Bill Ray provided a rendition of “Amazing Grace.”
Additionally, Sharon Washington, VFW Auxiliary president, and Thom Kent, VFW Post 3360 secretary, presented memorial wreaths in honor of the fallen at the base of the flagpole in Riverside’s veterans section.
Meanwhile, Rev. Dave Brobston of Defiance’s St. Paul Lutheran Church — a veteran himself and a chaplain — offered some words as well.
Relating a story about a former congregation member — an elderly World War II combat veteran — Brobston explained that the man recalled how on a particular day in the war “half my guys didn’t come home that day.”
The conversation continued, added Brobston, “and we talked about every person from his outfit, his platoon, that was lost.”
This, concluded Brobston, is “why we’re here — for those who didn’t come home or for those who came home and didn’t survive the war within.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.