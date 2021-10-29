A local group concerned about the possibility of "vaccine passports" and related mandates plans to make its concerns known with a demonstration Tuesday outside the Defiance County Courthouse in downtown Defiance.
"Northwest Ohio Medical Freedom (NOMF)" has announced plans to gather and demonstrate from 5-7 p.m., and encourages like-minded people to attend, but to forgo any pro- or anti-Trump or Biden signs.
According to the group's founder, Brooke Gordon of Paulding County who lived in Defiance in past years, said the overriding concern is the possibility of government-ordered vaccine mandates that might require "vaccine passports" and could force many employees to be vaccinated or lose their jobs.
"Our biggest concern is vaccine passports where you need to show your vaccine status to go to restaurants, to go bars," she said. "That's already in Los Angeles and New York."
The group has held demonstrations in several locations in Defiance in recent weeks — outside Defiance Public Library, during a walk on the Purple Heart Bridge in Defiance and at the county courthouse.
Gordon said the group formed in August "when things started getting more serious" about vaccine mandates.
Following Tuesday's event, Gordon said her group will continue to meet monthly, and while no additional demonstrations are planned, she said "I'm sure we will protest again. We're going to focus our energies on reaching out to county officials."
She explained that "I'm hoping to show them how many people care." And she wants to "open a conversation with them" about their intentions if vaccine mandates becomes reality here.
"I'm hoping to use this as a conversation starter for people in our county who have power," said Gordon.
A press release sent to The Crescent-News stated that NOMF "consists of medical choice-loving people of all political leanings, gathering monthly to share how they can combat COVID-19 mandates locally and statewide, exemptions available, alternative treatments, and other helpful resources." Too, it noted that many people "have natural immunity, which has been shown to be robust and complete in the medical literature."
The group questions ads claiming that covid vaccines are safe, noting that "many are seeing the reality in their friends and neighbors that it is neither. We've watched VAERS (vaccine adverse events reporting system) numbers climb since the release of the vaccine."
One of the group's members, Dr. Rose Hollo of Deep Roots Wellness just outside Defiance, believes the vaccine "is not worth the risk in most circumstances."
Persons interested in receiving updates from NOMF can do so through a "Telegram" app (https://t.me/medfreedomnwo) on their phone.
