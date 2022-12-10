Unemployment numbers rose in every area county during October, but the overall number of unemployed persons throughout the Defiance six-county area dropped, according to figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).
All but two counties (Defiance, 4.1%, and Henry, 4%) had unemployment rates below 4% in October.
However, these numbers are tied to approximate workforce numbers in each county, according to ODJFS figures, and these tend to fluctuate up or down. Overall, the number of “unemployed” in the six area counties was 3,500 in October, down from 3,700 in September, but total labor force figures dropped as well.
The number of people classified as “unemployed” in October by county, with the labor force totals in parentheses, were: Defiance, 700 (17,400); Fulton, 800 (22,100); Henry, 500 (12,700); Paulding, 300 (8,600); Putnam, 600 (18,900); Williams, 600 (17,900).
All local unemployment rates in October, with September and August figures in parentheses, respectively, were:
• Defiance, 4.1% (3.7%, 4.2%).
• Henry, 4.0% (3.7%, 4.3%).
• Fulton, 3.6% (3.4%, 3.9%).
• Paulding, 3.5% (3.3%, 3.6%).
• Putnam, 2.9% (2.8%, 2.9%).
• Williams, 3.4% (3.0%, 3.4%).
Putnam County continues to have one of the lowest rates throughout Ohio’s 88 counties at 2.9% which ties Mercer County for third best.
The lowest continues to be Holmes County in east central Ohio at 2.8%, a figure that is matched by Wyandot County in northwest Ohio.
The highest figure continues to be in Monroe County in east central Ohio at 6.1% followed by a neighboring county (Noble) at 5.6%.
Statewide, the unemployment rate in October was 4.2%, up from 4% in September, with a labor force of 5,761,400.
Nationally, the unemployment rate in October was 3.7%, up from 3.5% in September, with a labor force of 164,667,000, according to ODJFS.
