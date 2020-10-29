Trick-or-Treat hours are scheduled at many area communities Thursday and Saturday.

The following is a list of local towns which plan to hold Trick-or-Treat hours:

Antwerp

Saturday, 5-6:30 p.m.

Archbold

Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Bryan

Saturday, 5-6:30 p.m.

Continental

Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m.

Defiance

Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Deshler

Saturday, 5-6:30 p.m.

Fayette

Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Grover Hill

Saturday, 3-5 p.m.

Hicksville

Saturday, 4-6 p.m.

Holgate

Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Liberty Center

Saturday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

McClure

Saturday, 6-8 p.m.

Napoleon

Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m.

Ney

Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Oakwood

Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m.

Paulding

Saturday, 3-5 p.m.

Payne

Saturday, 4:30-6 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m.

Ridgeville Corners

Saturday, 3-4 p.m.

Stryker

Saturday, 5:30-7 p.m.

Wauseon

Saturday, 6-7:30 p.m.

