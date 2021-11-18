What started out as a fun evening of riding four-wheelers turned into a life and death situation for neighbors Bob Gomez and Damian Dotson on Sunday.
The two friends were riding their four-wheelers on private property on Ohio 15 near Watson Road when Gomez accidentally drove his vehicle into a pond. It was particularly terrifying for the 65-year-old Gomez, who can’t swim.
“I made a rounded turn and my four-wheeler fishtailed,” recalled Gomez. “I over corrected and went straight into the pond. I rolled into the water and the wheeler was on top of me and I was going down with it. It was a nightmare...I thought I was dreaming this.
“I remember taking water into my lungs and then I thought I was really going. But then I told myself, ‘no, no, no,’ so I started trying to swim and I ended up on the other side of the pond.”
The 15-year-old Dotson witnessed the accident but didn’t panic.
“He (Gomez) started trying to walk and swim over to the other side of the pond,” said Dotson. “So he got like five feet to me and he just started sinking into the pond because he doesn’t know how to swim. Then he floated up like a dead body and that’s when I got scared, ‘Oh God, he might be drowning.’
“So I jumped in and I got him and put him on my back and kind of swam him up to the shore. I started doing chest compressions so I could get the water out of his lungs,” said Dotson, who explained he gained his knowledge of CPR by watching videos on YouTube.
Gomez recalled the teens life-saving efforts.
“I remember him pulling me out and the compressions on my chest and then he told me ‘don’t move, don’t move, I’ll be right back.’ Then he went to his mom’s house to have her call 911.”
First responders from the Defiance Fire Department and Defiance County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene and were impressed by the efforts of the Tinora High School freshman.
“The things that he’s seen on YouTube is what saved Mr. Gomez’s life,” said Defiance Firefighter Roy Perez. “For him to hurry up and get him promptly out of the water, to recognize that he had to do CPR — that’s everything that we do when we arrive on scene.
“From him getting Mr. Gomez out that quickly, it made our job easier so we can actually package him up and get him into a warm vehicle. Since CPR was started, he (Gomez) was breathing and talking to us. It is very impressive for a 15-year-old to do what he did,” added Perez.
Gomez was transported to Defiance Regional Hospital following the accident. He was released Monday morning and is back to his job at Servicemaster.
Since the story made its way to social media, the modest Dotson has dealt with some extra attention at school.
“Some of my friends are like, ‘wow, you’re a hero Damian,’ and I’m like, Eh.’ All of my teachers made me explain the story to them,” said Dotson.
Dotson’s mother, Arella Dotson, said her son is surprised by the outpouring of thanks.
“He didn’t want to make a big deal our of it,” said Mrs. Dotson. “He’s not thinking it is any big deal, that anyone would dot it, but I told him not everyone would.
“It really doesn’t surprise me because he’s so caring and so smart,” she added.
Gomez concluded, “It is just a miracle that he got me out when he did. He’s just a good kid — what can I say.”
