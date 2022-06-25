Starting today, many area communities have planned summer celebrations listed below:

Bryan

Panned for today, this city will celebrate “Day in the Park” at Bryan Recreation Park with these events:

• 10 a.m., registration for the cornhole tournament that starts at 11 a.m.

• 11 a.m.-9 p.m., food, games and inflatables will be available.

• 8 p.m., Zach Diemer, Country music singer will perform live music.

• 10 p.m., the midway closes.

• 10 p.m., fireworks.

Hicksville

“Day in the Park” is planned in Hicksville Park for today from 1-10 p.m.:

• throughout the day there will be a DJ to entertain and food vendors on site.

• 11 a.m.-7 p.m., bounce houses and an obstacle course, and train rides.

• 1-5 p.m., Justin the Clown

• 1-6 p.m., car show, registration on site.

• 2-5 p.m., Antman

• 6-9 p.m., live music with Helicon’s Peak

No fireworks are planned.

Holgate

Fireworks will conclude the evening today with Holgate’s “Eyes to the Skies” committee having these activities planned:

• 9 a.m., Rudy’s Runners 5K with funds raised to benefit scholarships for Holgate students.

• 11 a.m., the village fire department will prepare the chicken for a BBQ that will offer drive-through meals at Holgate Park.

• 3 p.m., a parade will process downtown, after which the community will gather at the Old School Park at 4 p.m.

• beginning at 4 p.m., inflatables, food trucks, games and a free throw contest. At the parade, free raffle tickets will be given out for several bicycles that will be awarded throughout the evening.

• 4-7 p.m., a car show (registration can be done on site) and a DJ will entertain.

• 7-9:30 p.m., Gunnar and the Grizzly Boys, a band from Michigan, will provide live entertainment.

• about 10 p.m., the fireworks will begin.

Napoleon

Throughout the first weekend in July starting on Friday at 10 a.m., the city will offer many activities:

• Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., 3 on 3 basketball tournament at Glenwood Park.

• Friday-July 3, noon-9 p.m., and Monday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., hole-in-one contest, Glenwood Park wood shelterhouse.

• July 2, 10-11 a.m., Triathlon, Glenwood Park and Napoleon Aquatic Center.

• July 3, 6-8 p.m., Big Wheel race, Oakwood Park parking lot.

• July 4, 8 a.m., Red, White and Blue Golf Scramble, the golf course.

• 9 a.m.-1 p.m., basketball hotshot contest, Glenwood Park basketball court.

• 10 a.m.-6 p.m., free open swim, Napoleon Aquatic Center.

• 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Girls softball skill challenge and all-star games, NHS softball field.

• noon, chicken BBQ, American Legion.

• 2-3 p.m., kids games, Napoleon Aquatic Center.

• 5 p.m., Senior league baseball All-Star game, Glenwood Park.

• 6-8 p.m., Dave Grahn, live band, Glenwood Park.

• 8 p.m., Napoleon Community Band, Glenwood Park.

• 10 p.m., fireworks at Glenwood Park.

Paulding

On July 15, the village will celebrate John Paulding Summer Blast in the village square with these activities:

• 4 p.m., food vendors will be in place and activities will begin.

• 5 p.m., parade line up.

• 6 p.m., parade begins.

• 7:30 p.m., after the parade, there will be a kids zone sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, live music by Kaitlyn Schmit and the Move, and multiple food vendors.

• 10 p.m., fireworks.

Wauseon

Red, White and Boom! is planned for Friday at Biddle Park:

• 5-9 p.m., bounce houses available.

• 5-10 p.m., food vendors available.

• about 10 p.m., fireworks.

Tags

Load comments