Local high school students recently visited Wittenberg University in Springfield to examine a science teaching tool of the college — a particle accelerator.
Fairview High School physics/physical science/biology teacher Rayna Moore recently embarked on a mission to share STEM opportunities with local seniors through the science-based trip.
“As you make your way into the educational system, you make many connections: mentors, professors, student teachers, etc,” Moore explained, noting that she didn’t take the typical route to teaching and has learned the importance of networking. “My first year at Fairview, I contacted one of my physics professors from Wittenberg University. I always said I chose Wittenberg because of the particle accelerator that students can access, and I wanted to show my students how many opportunities were available in the discipline. They allowed us to come down and see their labs and discuss current research, but when I looked at the big empty bus, I thought there’s so much more we could do with these resources.
“With the support of my principal and superintendent, this year I set out to extend this opportunity to experience STEM research to a broader audience,” Moore added. “I used the connections that I had made to work with Antwerp, Wayne Trace and Crestview Local Schools, and invited senior students and educators to come with us and see what research is being done firsthand.”
This year students explored the Wittenberg University campus and saw labs being used to research dusty plasma and antimatter, visited the campus’s observatory and saw a particle accelerator (without traveling to CERN). Professors discussed how they worked with a variety of colleagues at Michigan State University, Columbia and more.
Current physics majors shared opportunities that they had to study volcanic activity in Hawaii, work on grant studies through the National Science Foundation, research material science at Ohio State and attend a variety of conferences.
“I am so excited to share the importance of collaboration with a much fuller bus this year,” Moore stated.
