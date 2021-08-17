BRYAN — A local young track and field athlete from Bryan High School was recognized by the State of Ohio for his fundraising for the Special Olympics.
Dawson Moore raised more than $25,000.00 for the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) campaign — the highest individual fundraiser in the state.
LETR, launched in 1981 to help raise awareness for the Special Olympics, has become the largest grassroots fundraiser for Special Olympics — raising $904 million since 1981.
This year, the organization has organized local events throughout the state in order to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
According to a press release obtained from the Williams County Special Olympics Coordinator, Angela Luke, "The annual statewide torch run typically precedes the state summer games and serves as the symbolic flame of hope as law enforcement officers carry and present the torch to start the games."
Moore, says the press release, enlisted 36 individuals to donate $1,848.00 each to his torch run in Williams County.
He committed to run one mile for each individual and the community rallied behind him.
Not only is he the top individual fundraiser in Ohio, this is Moore's first shot at competing in the Special Olympics.
