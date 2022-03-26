Several area stores are providing a kind of shopping cart for those with special needs.
Caroline’s Cart, a shopping cart designed with a front-facing adult sized seat for people with special needs, allows caretakers to go shopping with more ease while bringing their family members with them.
The Crescent-News reached out to some of the local stores about the new service.
The Defiance Walmart’s manager, William Graham, said that his store has ordered two Caroline’s Carts. He said he saw on Facebook where a customer asked if they would be getting the carts, and he looked into it. He also said he had not been familiar with Caroline’s Carts. When asked if these carts would become standard in Walmart stores Graham said “they’ll become standard in the Defiance store, especially if that’s what the town needs.”
Walmart will soon have two carts while Defiance Lowe’s and Meijer stores already have one each.
One local woman, Mary Ludemann told The Crescent-News, that before these carts were available shopping trips were “very, very, stressful.”
Ludemann said she used to put her daughter inside the basket of the standard shopping carts since her daughter cannot walk long distanced. She added that putting her daughter in the cart was not ideal as her daughter got bigger it was harder to lift her into the cart.
Shopping this way was also difficult because her daughter in the carts basket would get crowed with shopping items which had to be placed around her. Ludemann said, the Caroline’s Carts were “a godsend” and that she shops at Meijer because they have one of these carts which makes shopping “much, much easier, its a less stressful experience ... .” She also said these carts are “very much needed in this area.”
Similar experiences were also shared by Kera Hayman.
“Using the Caroline’s Cart while shopping makes bringing my daughter with Smith-Magenis Syndrome easier in many ways,” she said. “This cart is designed with a large, low front seat accommodating older individuals with special needs, without them having to be lifted up and over the front of the cart. Caregivers can also use these carts for their loved ones who are elderly.
“The seat buckle keeps her safe and in place while we are moving around the store,” she added. “Before the cart we tended to shop for a few items because we can only use a hand basket while pushing her medical stroller. Having these carts available at local stores will make it safe and convenient for us to bring our daughter on shopping trips”
Kelly Tong, the program manager for Kaitlyn’s Cottage — which provides services to those with special needs — was asked why these shopping carts are important.
“Being a parent or caregiver of someone with a disability doesn’t change the fact that shopping is a necessity of life,” she said. “Safety is a concern for many that care for individuals (of any age) that cannot walk without risk of falling, (or) tire easily ... . Also, depending on the specific needs of the individual, the caregiver may not need to worry about pushing a wheelchair or stroller while also trying to maneuver a grocery cart. These carts make shopping easier and safer for those that use them.”
Tong was asked how the Caroline’s Cart might support the community.
“People with disabilities are part of our community,” she said. “They also happen to be a population of people within our community that are often underserved and underrepresented. Accessibility and adaptive equipment should be the norm in our world and it still is more of the exception than the rule. Caroline Carts help many individuals with disabilities participate in essential life tasks in a safe way.”
