The Defiance Soil and Water Conservation District will hold a Soil Health Social on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at the SWCD building, located at 06879 Evansport Road.
The social is described by SWCD district administrator Kevin Hancock as “a field day for farmers and conservation districts in the area.”
A number of speakers planned for the event will discuss a variety of topics regarding soil health improvement.
One of the day’s speakers is farmer Rick Clark of Evansport, who will discuss the benefits of farming grain and the economics of a regenerative farming system. Clark farms 7,000 acres and uses no-till with cover crop blends. Other speakers include soil health specialist Jim Hoorman on cover crop plants, and Bruce Clevenger of the Defiance County OSU Extension Office, who will discuss maximizing wheat yields and profits.
Also planned are a rainfall simulator display run by Steve Snyder of Natural Resources Conservation Service, and a tour of a cascading waterway near the Fort Defiance Humane Shelter on Ohio 15, with information provided by Tyler Miller of SWCD.
A complimentary meal and ice cream also will be a part of the day.
The event is free and open to the public; however, the SWCD requests RSVPs in advance.
