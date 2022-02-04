NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. — The highest local snow totals from this week's storm ranged from 10 to 12 inches, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) office.
Located between Fort Wayne and South Bend, Ind., the office issues forecasts for northeast Indiana, southern Michigan and northwest Ohio, and takes weather reports from spotters and others.
NWS meteorologist Anna Carpenter told The Crescent-News at about 10:30 a.m. Friday that the largest snowfall total received for the Defiance six-county area was 12.6 inches from Wauseon in Fulton County. This was reported Thursday afternoon.
A 11.3-inch report also was received Thursday afternoon from a location three miles south of Ridgeville Corners, which could place it in Defiance County.
The latest area report she provided this morning came from Ottawa where a measurement of 11 inches was noted at 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Carpenter.
Additionally, the NWS received a report at 8 p.m. Thursday of 10.5 inches from Pulaski in Williams County and a report of six inches in Malinta (Henry County) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The totals were a bit lower than what was originally predicted for northwest Ohio because rain which began falling Tuesday night didn't change over to snow until later Wednesday afternoon.
"We did note, especially in our southeastern counties and northwest Ohio counties, the change over from rain to snow was delayed a little longer than what we anticipated, so that could have led to snow totals being slightly less than what we originally called for," said Carpenter.
However, that wasn't the case in Indiana, where larger amounts of snow fell.
Fulton County, Ind., for example — located due west of Fort Wayne and south of South Bend — saw 17 inches of snowfall while Whitley County, just northwest of Fort Wayne, provided multiple reports of 15 inches to the NWS, according to Carpenter.
Although no immediate winter storms of significance are predicted by the NWS, the snow figures to be around for awhile because high temperatures aren't expected above freezing until Wednesday, she noted. Beyond that, she said the NWS' Climate Prediction Center is calling for "a slight chance of above-average temperatures and above-average precipitation" during the next month.
Average highs this time of year are in the lows 30s while the average low is around 20, Carpenter explained.
