The beginnings of the United States Army under Gen. Anthony Wayne — builder of Fort Defiance — was the subject of a Town and Gown presentation Thursday evening at Defiance’s Stroede Center for the Arts.
The latest in a series organized by the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum, Thursday’s event played to about 45 persons.
The presenter was Peter Wilhelm, a Northwest State Community College teacher, Black Swamp book author and former treasurer of Ohio’s War of 1812 Bicentennial Commission.
Wilhelm’s presentation (“The United States Army: Its Beginnings Along the Maumee River”) was made in response to a recent book published in 2017 by William Hogeland that received national play — “Autumn of the Black Snake: George Washington, Mad Anthony Wayne and the Invasion that Opened the West.”
Tuttle Museum director Rich Rozevink opened Thursday’s event by noting a chapter in the book which “talks about this community (Defiance) and our lack of acknowledging of the U.S. Army, and the beginning of the U.S. Army.” Rozevink said he, Wilhelm and city historian Randy Buchman “kind of took a challenge to this. ... Apparently he (Hogeland) was in front of the courthouse, looked at our markers we have to our different veterans groups ... and made a comment in his book. And we’re going to make a comment back.”
Wilhelm added that Hogeland “simply mentions at the end (of his book) it’s just too bad we didn’t commemorate Wayne’s army for defending this and honoring the ground that this stands on. And he’s right. Something at some point probably really should be done about that.”
Wilhelm’s presentation detailed the U.S. Army’s early beginnings, starting in 1775 with the Continental Army that teamed with militias to wage the Revolutionary War. This concluded with the Treaty of Paris in 1783, when most of the army was disbanded.
It wasn’t until 1792 — following two sound defeats of the new United States’ limited military forces by a confederation of Indians (at present-day Fort Wayne in 1790) and (at present-day Fort Recovery in Mercer County in 1791) — before President Washington and others sought a standing national army to address the situation. Congress narrowly passed a related bill to make this happen in 1792.
Wayne was selected to lead these forces, which assembled in Pittsburgh in 1792, stopped over in Cincinnati in 1793 and made their way up western Ohio where he built Fort Greenville, Fort Adams and Fort Recovery, before constructing Fort Defiance in August 1794.
Wilhelm noted Fort Defiance’s importance to Wayne, saying “he always knew he was going to build the fort, THE fort, the bastion at Fort Defiance — as he called it in the middle of the grand emporium ... .”
When Wayne’s forces arrived at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers where Fort Defiance was built, the Indians who had been living here — in what was called the “Grand Glaize” — had departed. Not long thereafter (on Aug. 20, 1794) Wayne’s legion won the Battle of Fallen Timbers near present-day Maumee against the Indian confederation.
Wayne then built Fort Wayne in September 1794 and negotiated the Treaty of Greenville in 1795, which set a line of demarcation between settler and Indian lands, and played a big role in Ohio becoming a state in 1803.
“And the real point of all this was the creation of the United States Army,” added Wilhelm. “What did the Untied States Army actually get? It actually secured settlement to the west.”
