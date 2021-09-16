photo of protesters

This photo shows the small crowd that gathered on Wednesday afternoon on the corner of Clinton and Second streets in front of the Defiance County Courthouse to protest local and state mandates to wear masks.

 Tim Reynolds/C-N photo

