PAULDING —A local resident here voiced her concern over a long-time problem of flooding of the street in front of her home.
Margaret Phlipot, who lives in Emerald Acres in Paulding, said at Monday night’s village council meeting, “I live right at the end of Buckeye Drive and have lived in my house for 48 years. Every time it rains, the street in front of my house and my front yard get flooded. I even have had some water damage in my barn.”
Phlipot continued, “The water goes from my house about five houses down (south). I have bought flood insurance because of the continual problem. Something needs to be done.”
After explaining the number of times Jason Vance, the Village Administrator had been to assess and help out, Phlipot admitted, “I know Jason is frustrated with me, but I am going to call every time there is water flooding. It just seems to be getting worse.”
Mayor Greg White said that he and Vance had discussed the situation and that they both were discussing ways to help with this issue.
Mayor White said Monday, “This is something we can look into further but we will need to get an engineer.”
Barb Rife, council member, added, “This won’t be a quick fix. If we need to get an engineer, right now they are tied up with the Gasser Road project and it could be a while.”
Phlipot understood, “I know. But something has to be done.”
Rife added, “I agree we need to get an engineer to investigate and see how to help with this situation.”
White assured Phlipot that the council would continue to pursue this issue, “We will keep on it, I promise you.”
The meeting Monday was short with no legislation to consider and Village Administrator Jason Vance was absent.
The council also approved the recent bid won by VTF, a construction company from the Celina area, for their $750,000 bid on the Gasser Road water and sewage project.
Before the vote, Dave Burtch inquired, “Are the engineers on board with this? Did they agree with the bid.”
“Yes,” said White, “everyone is on board and the sooner we approve this, the sooner the construction can continue.”
A meeting of the Utility Committee on Jan. 11 brought a recommendation to the council. In order to allay any problems with cost increases in water in the village, the committee recommended that a 3% increase in usage be assessed each user. Council approved the increase and agreed that the consideration has to be a yearly one, done in January.
This increase is in line with last year’s water costs and will be reconsidered at the beginning of 2023.
Finance Director Cheryl Halter continues to close out 2021 and said, “By the next meeting, we should be pretty close to having things done.”
In other news, the council:
• set a meeting of the Ordinance Committee for Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. The discussion at this meeting will focus on the consideration of ordinances in place that could be used to fine individuals who do not clean up nuisance violations and properties. When speaking to Solicitor Harvey Hyman about the use of ordinances for such an issue, Rife asked, “Are there any fines we can impose on people who don’t clean up?” Hyman’s response, “I believe that there are, and that is something we can definitely discuss at the meeting.” Hyman had also commented that he had been working with local law enforcement to get the properties cleaned up.
• set a meeting of the Committee of the Whole for Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. to consider Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for Countryside Estates and a 7-acre plot of land near there. The TIF is a public financing method that is used in order to help subsidize properties for development, redevelopment, infrastructure or other community improvements.
With no legislation to consider, the council closed open session as it entered into executive session for consideration of personnel matters.
