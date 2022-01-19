Defiance County Republicans corrected a procedural concern Tuesday in their filling of a vacant county commissioner seat.
During a meeting at the St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Defiance, the county Republican Party central committee chose Jim Hall — a former county sheriff's deputy and long-time D.A.R.E. officer — from a field of eight candidates.
A motion to approve Hall was nearly unanimous, according to the committee's chairman, Ian Weber.
Hall had been chosen by the central committee during a meeting at the same venue as Tuesday on Jan. 6. However, on that date members voted behind closed doors, a potential violation of the state's Open Meetings Act.
After this was brought to the Ohio Secretary of State's Office attention by Chris Hicks — who has a consulting firm in southwest Ohio and considers himself a "watchdog" on government affairs — county Republicans decided to redo the appointment.
Hall will fill the remainder of former Commissioner Ryan Mack's four-year term, which expires at year's end. Mack recently was appointed assistant administrator for the City of Defiance, and will take Administrator Jeff Leonard's place when he retires in June.
Hall's appointment must be certified by the county's four-member board of elections before he can take his seat. The board had met on Jan. 7 — the day after the original Jan. 6 GOP meeting — but delayed certification due to the procedural question.
He already has announced that he will run in the Republican May primary for the party's nomination in November, when a four-year term beginning in 2023 will be at stake. Whoever, wins the nomination at the May 3 election will move on to November.
Hall joins David Kern and Mick Pocratsky as fellow commissioners.
