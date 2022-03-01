Defiance County Republicans will attempt a second time to find a new county commissioner during a meeting scheduled this afternoon.
The Republican Party’s central committee is tasked with naming a replacement for fellow GOP member Ryan Mack, who stepped down as a commissioner in January to take an administrative position with the City of Defiance.
The committee did that by naming Republican Jim Hall to take Mack’s position several weeks ago. However, Hall stepped down shortly after being sworn in, leaving the committee with another appointment obligation.
He had been on the ballot in the May 3 Republican primary along with Dana Phipps — most recently the Defiance County Sheriff’s D.A.R.E. officer — but Hall has withdrawn from the ballot. That leaves only Phipps on the ballot, and he is the only other Republican who’s expressed interest in the commissioner appointment, according to Defiance County Republican Party Chairman Ian Weber.
That is quite a change from the meeting Republicans held in January, not long after Mack stepped down. At that time eight persons applied for the position, including Phipps and Hall.
According to Weber, Republicans checked with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office to ensure they acted properly in handling the situation.
Assuming an appointment is made during today’s central committee meeting at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Defiance, the Defiance County Board of Elections will meet at noon Friday to affirm the Republican appointment. If Phipps is indeed appointed, he would be sworn in thereafter as a commissioner.
As the only Republican candidate in the May primary, Phipps is hoping to win a four-year term as commissioner in the November general election. Mack had just begun the final year of a four-year term when he stepped down.
Phipps expressed excitement about the possibility of serving the county if appointed for the remainder of Mack’s term, but declined further comment.
His former position as D.A.R.E. officer has been posted for filling internally, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel. If no one steps forward from within the department over a two-week period, the position will be posted externally.
