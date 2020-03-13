Contested Republicans made some final campaign points during a candidates forum Thursday evening in downtown Defiance.
Held at the Second Story at 210 Clinton St., the forum was attended by about 45 persons, including candidates. The forum was organized by the Defiance County Republican Party because only county Republicans have contested local races to decide Tuesday.
The two nominating contests are a four-candidate race for one county commissioner seat and a two-candidate race for county sheriff.
The commissioner candidates are David Kern, Otto Nicely, Patty Schafer and Joe Schindler. Each was given time to make a presentation Thursday.
Kern noted his business management background, including his current ownership of a construction company. But he said his passion is public service.
“Public service is my passion,” said Kern, a lieutenant with Richland Township Fire Department and a two-term member of the Ayersville Local Board of Education. “Doing this with all the career that I’ve had — the leadership roles that I’ve had, the public service, giving back to the students on the school level, by giving back to residents of our area from the fire department. That’s what brings me great joy. And I think bringing all those skill sets together — as a whole — it would benefit me greatly and I think can benefit the county in a huge way.”
Schafer mentioned her family and training, touting her years of experience in the private sector — she’s an industrial/commercial project representative for Maumee Supply — and noted the importance of budgets when working with contractors on projects.
“Any project, whether it’s a retrofit or a new project, you have a budget,” explained Schafer. “And so many times you come into unforeseen issues.” When that happens, she added, you have to talk and determine “how can we make this project move forward, stay within the budget?”
She also professed her love for Defiance County, saying “it would be such a honor to work for you and be your commissioner.”
Also a lieutenant with the Richland Township Fire Department is Schindler, who is a farm hand for Zimmerman Farms just outside Defiance. He stressed the need to work together.
“... we need to continually work together, even in a crisis like we’re having now,” said Schindler, a Richland Township trustee, in a reference to the coronavirus response. He advocated “open communication” to figure out “what’s going on, make the plan, execute the plan. That’s how I like to do business. I’m a working man. I spend my afternoons, evenings in the office doing things with the fire department and helping with the township.”
Nicely is an ex-commissioner having served for more than 20 years before being ousted in the GOP primary in 2016. He pointed to the many county projects and budgets during his time, saying “we were never broke, never laid anybody off and never had to raise taxes.”
“Over the years we’ve done tremendous projects,” added Nicely, noting that many of these involved grants which he helped secure. “... I’d just like the opportunity to serve again. I think I have the experience.”
The winner Tuesday in the commissioner’s race advances to the November general election where he or she will face Democrat Diane Mayer — who is unopposed for her party’s nomination in March — and, perhaps, an Independent or write-in candidate. Independents have until March 16 to file; write-ins are subject to an Aug. 24 filing deadline.
The above four candidates are seeking the seat now held by Republican Gary Plotts, who is running for county sheriff in the March 17 Republican primary. He is challenging incumbent first-term Republican Sheriff Doug Engel.
Win or lose on Tuesday, Plotts will serve in his commissioner position until the end of the year.
He explained Thursday that being sheriff has been a long-time goal for him. A Paulding County Sheriff’s Office “explorer” at the age of 15, Plotts said he worked in the Paulding County Jail and was a reserve deputy with Paulding and Van Wert counties before joining the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy in 2001.
He remained there until 2015, having served as the department’s DARE officer. Plotts stepped down that year to run for commissioner, and today is Oakwood’s part-time police chief.
“I’ve always wanted to be sheriff ever since I’ve been about 12 years old,” said Plotts, whose father was police chief in his hometown of Melrose. “I still stay in it, my passion is still in it, and I just want to get back into it full-time.”
Engel noted his 36 years with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, noting that he’s served in every position there and has held supervisory posts during the past 28. This included head of the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit, which is composed of officers from area law enforcement agencies, until his election to sheriff in 2016.
“Being sheriff you embed yourself in every aspect of the agency,” he said. “I have done that for the last 36 years. I have worked every single position in the sheriff’s office. ... You name it, I’ve done it.”
He also made mention of accomplishments since becoming sheriff, such as embracing new technology, adding a third K-9 dog that helped reduce overtime, reaching out to the community for ideas and updating the department’s chaplain program. Too, he said a K-9 therapy dog will be added for the department’s DARE officer to assist juveniles.
The winner Tuesday in the sheriff’s primary faces no opposition in November as of this writing. A four-year term is at stake in November, beginning in January 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.