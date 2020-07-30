COLUMBUS — With Larry Householder out as speaker of Ohio's House of Representatives, three local Republican state legislators rallied around a former Ohio Supreme Court justice as his replacement during a vote in the Statehouse Thursday afternoon.
Defiance's Craig Riedel of the 82nd House District joined 81st District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon and 47th District Rep. Derek Merrin of Lucas County in supporting Robert Cupp of Lima, representative of Ohio's 4th District and former Supreme Court justice.
All but a few House Republicans supported Cupp, who was affirmed as speaker Thursday by a 55-38 count, in a yes or no vote. No Democrats supported him.
Cupp needed only a simple majority of House members (50) to be affirmed.
Riedel had announced Friday his intention to seek the speaker's position, but withdrew his candidacy for the position Wednesday and threw his support behind Cupp.
Riedel noted on his Facebook page Thursday that he was "proud to have supported Bob Cupp as our new speaker of the House! Today was a historic day for Ohio ... a very good day!!"
Hoops told The Crescent-News earlier this week that "Bob Cupp is a person with a lot of integrity. He's the one we need. With his experience he's known throughout the state, and I don't think he has to prove anything."
During an interview Thursday, he added that "I'm very happy that we have a new speaker. I just feel we can move on and do the things that we need to do representing the people of northwest Ohio and all of Ohio. This is the start of going in the right direction."
Earlier this week Riedel stressed that Republicans wanted to present a united front for a new speaker and would decide on one candidate before proceeding to Thursday's official vote.
That's what happened as he and four other Republicans who had expressed interest in the House's top leadership position — Speaker Pro Tem Jim Butler of suburban Dayton, Rick Carfagna of Delaware County and Tim Ginter of Salem — supported Cupp, the only speaker nominee on Thursday.
That was quite different than January 2019 when Householder was chosen speaker.
In fact, a majority of Republicans did not support him for speaker back then, and his election was made possible by support from House Democrats.
