The area's two Republican state representatives believe Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder — arrested Tuesday amidst a bribery investigation — should consider resigning.
"I'm not sure he can be an effective speaker anymore, and I think he needs to look at resigning sooner rather than later," said 81st District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon, who represents Henry, Putnam and Williams counties as well as the southeast corner of Fulton County. "We have so many issues with COVID-19, the economy and public health, and we need to be going full go and not dealing with this as a House."
"I do believe he should resign immediately," said 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance, who represents Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties as well as the northwest part of Auglaize County.
In fairness, Riedel noted that "at this point in time obviously these are allegations. He's innocent until proven guilty, just like any American. So, I certainly don't want to condemn him because we don't have all the facts yet."
Ohio 1st District Republican Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon, issued a statement stating that he is "incredibly disgusted and disappointed by the charges against Rep. Householder. Serving in the legislature requires that we must always maintain the integrity of the institution and the trust of the public. Although Rep. Householder is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the nature of the allegations demand that he resign immediately."
Household also faced a federal investigation concerning money laundering and campaign related matters in 2004 during his first stint as House speaker. However, no charges resulted.
Riedel said Householder's arrest this week shows "how important it is that we vote for people who have high integrity and character. I want people in northwest Ohio that I represent to know ... that there truly are some really, really terrific people that I get to work with down in Columbus in the General Assembly ... that have high integrity, that are high character and are giving everything they got. They are sacrificing their lives for Ohio. They've put their lives on hold to be representatives and senators, and they're doing it for the right reasons. What we need is those people in leadership roles."
Householder was elected House speaker in January 2019 after receiving support from Democrats. Republicans split their votes, thus outing Ryan Smith from the speakership after he had served a brief stint.
Riedel had supported Smith, who has since stepped down from the House and is president of the University of Rio Grande College in his home county of Gallia in southeast Ohio.
"I was really on the outside looking in," explained Riedel. "I wasn't one of his buddies because I didn't support him, so there was always that little bit of animosity. I knew he wasn't going to do me any favors."
However, he said he had a "respectful" relationship with Householder, especially during the past 18 months.
While Riedel did not support House Bill 6 — the nuclear power plant bailout bill which is central to the bribery investigation — he and the speaker did agree on seeking more local discretion for coronavirus-related measures as well as the need to counter protests in Columbus that resulted in vandalism to public property.
Too, he noted Householder's political gamesmanship, which helped him to be elected speaker in 2019 and caused, according to Riedel, political fear among some Republicans.
"I was never afraid to voice my opinion if I disagreed with the speaker," said Riedel, adding that of the 61 Republican representatives in the House, "there's probably 15 of them who were scared of him and wouldn't stand up to him. And now that he is no longer invulnerable, those 15 might be willing to push back. His authority and influence has to be diminished."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.