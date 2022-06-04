COLUMBUS — The area’s state legislators here all supported passage of a capital budget bill that passed easily in both the Ohio House and Senate this week.
House Bill 687 — which governs capital spending for state fiscal years 2023-2024 (beginning July 1) — now goes to Gov. Mike DeWine for his approval and signature.
Numerous area projects will receive taxpayer funds through the bill.
“I’m happy that we were able to get funding in the capital budget for these quality-of-life projects that make our communities more vibrant places to live,” said Riedel. “Many of these projects without the assistance of the capital budget would not be able to go forward, and I’m glad we were able to provide that help.”
Hoops’ 81st District had the largest local project — construction of a new events center at the Henry County Fairgrounds. A $500,000 allocation in the capital budget will augment the Henry County Ag Improvement Association’s efforts to raise more than $2 million for the project.
“The capital bill is very important to the communities across the state of Ohio because for some communities this is the only way ... to get a project completed,” said Hoops. “I’m just happy to help. I’m very excited about the project in Henry County at the fairgrounds because this is something not just Henry County, but all of northwest Ohio will be able to utilize all year round. Agriculture plays a big part in this area, and just looking at other parts of the state a building of this size and this type of building — they’re able to do a lot of animal shows throughout the year. We were just happy to put something together for that.”
Projects funded in the capital budget in local counties include:
Defiance County
• $250,000 for Camp Libbey renovations.
• $150,000 for Kingsbury Park upgrades. Playground, shelterhouse and basketball court upgrades will be made.
• $50,000 for Penney Nature Center. Drainage and foot bridges will be improved along with the parking lot.
Fulton County
• $350,000 for Wauseon Community Social and Recreational Center.
• $100,000 for Swanton Memorial Park improvements.
• $50,000 for History Manor in Wauseon renovation and reinterpretation.
Henry County
• $500,000 for the Henry County community event center at the county fairgrounds in Napoleon.
• $52,000 for Deshler’s Reservoir Park pathway pedestrian bridge.
• $20,000 for Malinta Community Park.
{div}• $42,000 for Liberty Center’s Veterans Park accessibility improvements.
Paulding County
• $125,000 for the Holly Kobee Memorial Splash Pad.
• $50,000 for the Lela McGuire Jeffrey Park playground in Paulding.
• $25,000 for a Paulding County Fairgrounds lighting upgrade.
• $14,500 for Paulding County Park District. This will allow a new floating pier on the Auglaize River and swings overlooking the Maumee River at New Rochester Park on Paulding County Road 424 near Cecil.
Putnam County
• $300,000 for Kalida St. Michael Holy Name Ball Park improvements.
• $158,000 for Putnam YMCA.
• $100,000 for Ottawa Memorial Pool Splash Pad.
• $75,000 for Leipsic Buckeye Park.
Williams County
• $200,000 for Bryan Lincoln Park improvements.
• $50,000 for Bryan George Bible Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.