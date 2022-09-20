Local poet Mary Catherine (M.C.) Harper, Ph.D. is publishing a new book of poetry.
The Found Object Imagines a Life: New and Selected Poems will be released Friday with Cornerstone Press at the University of Wisconsin. The book is a first for Harper and features a collection of 111 poems curated from four chat-books and two full poetic volumes — all still unpublished — as well as new poems written for this publication.
Though this is the first poetic collection to be published for Harper she has had other singular poems and one chat-book — a collection of poems on a particular theme — published before.
Harper, a retired Defiance College professor who lives in Defiance and has won several awards in poetry, won her first award with the poem “Deaf Enough” while in graduate school. The poem was submitted by the professor to the prestigious New England Review. Also noting that on average for about every 20 poems sent out one will be published.
“... I wrote a poem here or there when I was young,” explained Harper when asked to share about her poet’s journey. “But I didn’t start writing poetry seriously until my mid-30s actually. ... I was just compelled to. It was always there, always pushing on me to find words for my experiences in the world. But I didn’t start finding those words until I was in my thirties. I was reading poetry my whole life ... but not feeling I had the words, or maybe the confidence to say, (or to) put to words what my experiences were.”
“I had two very specific and important mentors,” she continued. One was “the person who was teaching the poetry class at this time when I won the award” Howard McCord (a U.S. poet) — who she called “a mentor for me” — while the other very important mentor was also a poet (Michael Mott).
Harper said, “... both of them taught poetry (and they were) ... just very, very supportive and helping me find my voice, which is very important for poets ... .”
She explained that part of the process for her is to write the poem over and over again. Rhythm is very important for her. Finding the right words is part of that process, because not all poems sing.
“The rhythm always comes first,” said Harper. “The rhythm is always there. Poetry is music, it just is, so trying to find the words that will match the rhythm that will match the music, so that the poem actually sings ... .”
As for her new poetry collection, when asked about the process of putting it together Harper said, “In terms of choosing poems for those particular selections something that helps bind them together is throughout all of the poems. There is a sense of seeking the shadows that gives meaning to life’s experiences and relationships.”
Harper also noted that “this collection with its emphasis on seeking shadows is actually dedicated to the memory of my mother.”
At the front of the book the dedication reads: “In Memory of Barbara ‘who taught me to honor the stories of shadows.’”
When asked about having this collection published Harper said, “what has mattered to me in getting these poems out there is simply to share experiences ... . For me the work of the poet isn’t to teach something to others about the world, only to share. So when someone reads my poem what they get out of it might be really different from what I get out of it, and that’s okay, because reading a poem is itself an experience ... .”
Harper’s book will be available to buy on Friday with a book launch webinar on Sept. 22. A Zoom link will be added to the main page of Harper’s website MaryCatherineHarper.org and can be attended free of charge.
The collection has six sections as according to the description provided on MaryCatherineHarper.org:
• “Stories to Misremember: acknowledges the urge to nostalgically mis-remember troubling events and troubled people in order to remember what matters most, human love.”
• “Spelunking for Persephone: is a poetic journey ... explore(s) the metaphoric cracks and fissures of human love.”
• “Surprising the God of Motion: is a poetic meditation on the natural godly forces that securely ground us ... .”
• “Earning Apocalypse: is concerned with the possibility of massive species collapse in the Anthropocene ... .”
• “The Untamed Grave of Us: section exposes a troubled love relationship ... .”
• “The Found Object Imagines a Life: explores experiences of the other sections through self-conscious (meta) language. These ‘embodied-experience’ poems are my attempt at creating actual lived experience within the phrasing and sentence patterns of self-conscious poems ... .”
Harper provided an excerpt from the title poem: “The Found Object Imagines a Life.”
“I’ll dangle
from the edge of you
coercing you to compose
poems about me
to recite me over and over.”
