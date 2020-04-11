A Defiance compounding pharmacy is helping pick up the slack in the supply of hand sanitizer during the coronavirus remediation period.
But a tight supply of ingredients for the product makes the effort an ongoing challenge for Okuley’s Pharmacy, 1201 E. Second St.
Because it’s a compounding pharmacy, Okuley’s makes its own prescriptions, and is customized to the consumer. While the pharmacy normally does not make hand sanitizer, it has the ability to mix together the ingredients needed for this product.
A relaxation of certain FDA and Ohio Board of Pharmacy regulations during this period has allowed Okuley’s to make the sanitizer with four prominent ingredients — distilled water, glycerine, hydrogen peroxide and alcohol.
“Being a compounding only pharmacy we make everything from scratch, so when all of this (coronavirus) became an issue and the big producers of hand sanitizers were not able to keep up with the demand, our (Ohio) Board of Pharmacy and the FDA encouraged us to help our communities by making hand sanitizer,” said Okuley.
And so for the past three weeks or so, Okuley’s has been doing just that.
But it’s not always been easy, according to owner Kieu Okuley.
All the ingredients besides distilled water have been obtained with some difficulty, because the demand for them is high right now. Alcohol — which comes in two types — is particularly difficult and can be expensive, Okuley indicated.
“Part of our challenge is we can’t just order from one supplier like we normally could for the majority of things,” said said. “Those suppliers are out because the demand is so high. We have to source multiple suppliers for every ingredient.”
She is working with a local microbrewery (4KD Crick Brewery on Carpenter Road) to receive one of the types of alcohol (ethyl) more efficiently. However, that company is still working on it and hasn’t been able to supply large amounts yet, according to Okuley.
Still, Okuley’s has some finished product on hand and has been devoting a considerable amount of time on the manufacture of it.
For example, on Thursday the pharmacy produced 40 gallons of product during an all-day effort commanding the attention of five employees, Okuley explained. The most made in one day is 70 gallons, she stated.
The product is bottled and sold with Okuley’s own labels, a required step that is time consuming.
Finding containers is another challenge, according to Okuley, and this has led her to search far and wide for suppliers.
“The bottles are all different sizes and shapes because we can’t consistently get what we want,” she said.
While the general public can purchase the product at Okuley’s business on East Second Street in Defiance, other buyers include nursing homes, mail carriers, factories and fire departments.
In the case of one local department, she commented that “every day their guys go to Walmart and cannot find it (hand sanitizer).”
Her business sells the product in amounts as small as one ounce and as large as five gallons.
The price is $4 for a one-ounce bottle and $120 for a gallon. The latter’s cost, she indicated, suggests the high price of alcohol, which can be as high as $90 per gallon.
Okuley said her business plans to continue making the product until no longer needed.
“We’re going to continue to do this as long as we can source alcohol,” she explained. “As long as we can get the alcohol and the ingredients we will continue until Big Pharma (pharmaceutical companies) can catch up with the demand.”
