When Ohio Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael McClain began his career more than three decades ago, he had a pretty specific idea of what he wanted to do.
Yes, McClain — who retired Friday from the Defiance post — knew he wanted to be a law enforcement officer, but he quickly narrowed this down to traffic enforcement, the Highway Patrol’s main function. That was after having become familiar with the multitude of tasks a sheriff’s deputy might handle, such as domestic violence.
Now, McClain, 53, can look back on a 31-year career in the Patrol — spread out over several of Ohio’s posts, including two stints at Defiance — and know he made the right decision.
“I have no regrets,” he said. “This for me was a very good choice. The Patrol has a lot of great benefits. ... I truly enjoyed all aspects of this job. Of course there was a lot of bad things you see over 31 years with fatal crashes and things you want to forget but you can’t, but that goes hand-in-hand with the job.”
Although McClain has served at four different Ohio posts, he’s spent most of his career at two — Defiance and Van Wert.
He began with an assignment to the Mansfield post following his graduation from the Highway Patrol Academy in November 1990. But it wasn’t long thereafter (1992) before he transferred to the Defiance post to be closer to his hometown, staying until 1996 when he switched to the Van Wert post.
In the same year, he married his wife, J.J. — a Patrol trooper for 28 years who is now at the Van Wert post — and three years later (1999) he was promoted to sergeant, taking an assignment at the Findlay post. But he again returned to the area in 2000, coming back for a second stint at the Van Wert post until 2009.
He transferred back to Defiance that year and had been there until his retirement on Friday.
His experiences have been many and varied, like most long-term law enforcement officers.
Patrol members’ worst experiences — since traffic enforcement is their main duty — are handling serious crashes. This sometimes required McClain to make death notifications to family members.
“And in 31 years I’ve had to, unfortunately, make a lot of those,” he said. “You’ll always have that memory and that’s tough. People have to get past that or they’re not going to last long in this line of work.”
On the other hand, the Patrol’s goal, he noted, is to save lives by educating motorists on their unsafe driving or taking irresponsible operators — such as those under the influence of drugs or alcohol — off the road.
“I would hope after 31 years that I have saved maybe a life or two by doing my job,” McClain said. “That’s ultimately what our responsibility and goal is.”
In pursuit of that, Patrol members come across a variety of individuals and personalities from many different places as they travel the roads looking for traffic offenses.
“I’ve dealt with a lot of different personalities,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of positive interactions, and a lot of these people are really funny when you stop them. Some of them have a very good sense of humor, but then again some of them don’t.”
This requires a commitment to treating all drivers with respect, he suggested.
“... I would want to be treated with respect if the roles were reversed, and I think that’s the way that it should be treated on all traffic stops — very professional,” McClain said.
Traffic stops are not treated as routine by law enforcement officers due to the uncertainty of who they’re stopping, and McClain acknowledged the danger when he mentioned the “inherent risk of what we do.” Indeed, he’s been involved in situations where traffic offenders have resisted arrest, but he can walk away saying he never sustained an injury on the job, or had to fire his weapon during an enforcement action.
“I’ve never had a gun pulled on me,” he said. “I’ve never had to draw my gun other than in a backup role on a felony stop. I’ve never had to discharge my weapon. I thank God for that.”
Recent times haven’t always been friendly always to law enforcement officers, who’ve come under intense scrutiny by some, such as certain national news media outlets.
McClain acknowledged this challenge, saying “right now we’re in a pretty low spot,” when considering the perception sometimes created about officers. But he noted that locals have shown greater respect for law enforcement, and he thinks the situation will rebound.
While McClain is ending a career with the Patrol, he isn’t pulling away from law enforcement completely.
On Feb. 7, he will take a position with the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office courthouse security team. But these law enforcement tasks — manning the entrance at county courthouse in Defiance where entrants are checked for weapons — will be much more laid back than his work on the roadways of Defiance and Williams counties for which the Defiance post is tasked with patrolling.
The security position will be full-time, but more predictable as work on weekends and holidays — unlike his Highway Patrol career — won’t be necessary. An avid runner who tries to stay in shape, McClain said he’d like to “continue to work as long as I feel healthy.”
He and his wife have two sons, Kyle and T.J. while McClain also has two sons from his first marriage, Nate and Nick.
Michael and J.J. continue to live in Payne in Paulding County, and they have no immediate plans to relocate. But J.J. hopes to retire within six months and find a new form of employment, so they would like to spend more time at their home on Marble Lake near Quincy, Mich.
McClain said he could have remained with the Patrol for a couple more years, but wanted to leave one downside behind — working holidays and weekends. And his first grandchild is on the way, so he’ll have plenty of things to focus on.
“After 31 years we finally have a place at the -lake,” explained McClain, a 1986 graduate of Wayne Trace High School. “We want to enjoy it.”
