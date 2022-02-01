When the fury of winter weather approaches, local officials begin considering emergency plans while road and highway crews prepare to hit the pavement in force.
So, today they’re standing by waiting to see what this week’s potentially major winter storm will bring. Predictions for large snowfall amounts — ranging from 10 to 22 inches by the National Weather Service — were being issued Monday evening over a two-day period covering Wednesday and Thursday (see related story).
If this comes to fruition, it will almost certainly produce challenges for those traveling and lots of extra work for workers in state and county highway garages, townships and municipalities. But before all of that effort kicks in, area officials are working up response plans.
Defiance County’s top officials, for example, planned to meet this morning at the county emergency management building in Brunersburg and then attend an informational webinar in the afternoon to receive NWS updates.
EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse said this could be the biggest winter storm since 2006 when she began leading the agency.
“This would be he worst snowstorm of my career if we see the totals we are talking about today,” she said Monday afternoon.
Rittenhouse may team with Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel and others in addressing any snow emergency situations. Road-related emergencies would be issued by the sheriff of each area county, and have three levels:
• Level 1: roads are hazardous with a snow and/or ice covering. Caution is urged for the traveling public.
• Level 2: roads are drifting with windy conditions while road and highway crews are working to keep them open.
• Level 3: road crews may have to pull off due to safety considerations, according to Engel. In this case, citizens would need to contact their employers to determine if they are essential workers and need to come in. Otherwise, they should stay off the roads. “They need to contact their employers, not me or the 911 center,” said Engel. “We’re busy enough.”
Road and highway crews were gearing up on Monday for what appears to be almost a sure thing. By Monday evening, the NWS already had issued a winter storm warning for Wednesday with 100% snow chances Wednesday and Wednesday night, diminishing only slightly to 90% for Thursday.
If the weather conditions develop as predicted, the Ohio Department of Transportation’s various garages — each county has one to maintain state and federal routes — will deploy workers in full force as will the many local county, township, city and village street/highway departments.
Defiance County, for example, has 10 day routes for first shift (4 a.m.-4 p.m.) and three routes on second shift (4 p.m.-4 a.m.), according to the county’s engineer, Warren Schlatter, while three other employees who float can help as well, he noted.
”It’s pretty likely from the forecast, that the guys will come in early Wednesday and Thursday, if it’s needed,” said Schlatter.
In the City of Defiance, 25 employees in four departments (streets, water distribution, parks and cemetery) would be rotated during the storm if needed, according to D.J. Zeedyk, the city’s assistant director of service.
He said a meeting was planned today to discuss “how we want to rotate manpower in if this thing lasts 36 hours like it’s supposed to.” But he added that “we should be in pretty good shape.”
The city likely will declare a downtown parking ban after the storm passes so snow can be removed from the central business district. This usually begins late at night and runs through the morning.
Zeedyk said the plan is to take care of main routes first, then address residential streets thereafter. After those tasks are completed — and the storm has passed — the downtown snow removal effort will follow.
Potentially large amounts of snow would be trucked to Kingsbury Park (near the pump station along the Maumee River) and the Riverside Park parking lot, according to Zeedyk.
