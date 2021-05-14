Local officials are sorting through pages of regulations on how millions in new federal money can be spent.
Some 151 pages of regulations arrived earlier this week as guidance for local governments to spend funds they'll be receiving from the $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan."
Almost two months ago preliminary amounts were made public for local municipalities and counties. Locally, they ranged from as low as $20,000 for small towns like New Bavaria and Broughton to $8.17 million for Fulton County and $7.39 million for Defiance County.
The area's largest city (Defiance) was earmarked for $3.26 million while Napoleon and Bryan came in at $1.61 million each. The final figures may change, local officials have indicated.
City Finance Director John Lehner told city council Tuesday night that cities with less than 50,000 will receive funds through the state just as CARES Relief Act money was distributed last year. Cities above that population will receive money directly from Washington, D.C., he indicated.
Local governments have until Dec. 31, 2024, to spend the money, with local officials noting that early general guidelines mentioned the possibility of using funds for water, sewer and broadband projects.
So what are local leaders doing in the run-up to the cash giveaway? Most are trying to figure out what spending will be permitted under the regulations and discussing theoretical projects.
"We already have a list of projects," explained Henry County Commissioner Glenn Miller. "We have been working on that since the legislation started in the (U.S.) House. ... My desire is to stretch this as far as we can so that we come out of this with things that will really benefit the county overall. That's our primary purpose."
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann has a couple ideas for the $3-plus million the city is expected to receive.
One is extending Commerce Drive, a road next to Johns Manville's Carpenter Road plant. He wants to develop the road between there and Domersville Road to serve the new Harmon Business Park which is under construction.
The road's extension, he said, will cost about $3 million. The city has a commitment from the Ohio Department of Transportation for some $750,000, so McCann hopes that as much as $2.25 million in new federal money could be used for this purpose.
"We will take a serious look at the Commerce Drive improvements," he said. "... We have ($750,000) of grant money, so it makes sense to use that money and finish it."
The mayor notes that the property is in a tax increment financing (TIF) zone. With this in place, companies that set up shop in the zone would redirect property taxes to a fund that pays for the infrastructure.
"Over time we would get all those expenditures back in TIF revenues," McCann said.
Some city council members also have expressed an interest in improving the narrow sidewalk along South Clinton Street, between Riverside Cemetery and Power Dam Road, a cost pegged at $400,000. And McCann mentions the possibility of teaming with Defiance Township to improve Ginter Road, part of which is in the city.
But nothing will happen without the participation of city council, which must approve expenditures over $25,000.
"The administration plans to meet with council," McCann said.
Lehner noted that "this is a once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity, so he's urging officials to make sure the city receives "some bang for the buck."
Defiance County Commissioner Ryan Mack said Thursday that "we're still trying to figure out what is allowable and what isn't. We were told from very early on water, sewer and broadband."
One possible project, therefore, is the extension of a sewer line to Hicksville that would allow the county to close its aging Middle Gordon Creek wastewater plant just outside the town. In that case, Middle Gordon Creek residents would join Hicksville's wastewater system and the county-owned plant would be closed.
Paulding Mayor Greg White said officials in his town first want to determine how much money they will be receiving for sure. The initial figure was $670,000.
"Until we know (for sure) we just decided to wait on it to see what happens," he said.
However, he did mention one possibility.
The village recently annexed property on Gasser Road on Paulding's northside, and is looking at economic development possibilities there. As such, new water and sewer lines would be needed.
This figures to cost more than $500,000, he indicated.
