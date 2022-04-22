Key happenings across various sectors in Defiance County’s villages, cities and townships often have some relationship to economic development.
At least that was the suggestion made during the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation’s (CIC) annual meeting Thursday morning at VFW Post 3360 in downtown Defiance. (The CIC promotes economic development initiatives throughout the county, through a combination of local government funds and business contributions.)
Leaders of the county’s four villages each were given an opportunity to speak about activities in their communities along with the county’s three commissioners and the president of the Defiance County Township Trustees Association.
Excerpts of what each had to say about their political subdivisions:
Ney
• Mayor Tom Vance informed the CIC that Ney’s population remains about the same as it did many years ago at 375, but the town’s amenities are in a growth pattern with a new splash pad and pickleball courts on the way and more playground equipment.
Too, he mentioned the possibility of a walking/bicycle trail between Bryan and Ney, “and maybe (beyond) in the future” while the town hopes to add some housing as a point between Bryan and Defiance.
He noted kids that come into town all summer to play at the park’s ballfields, “so we feel connected to the county,” he said.
The village government’s salaries are around $50,000 so volunteer work is important, according to Vance.
Sherwood
• “We have a lot of things going on in Sherwood and we’re very proud of it,” said Mayor Jack Stantz, including a water tower replacement project that should start in 2-3 weeks and the widening of U.S. 127 through town next year.
Meanwhile, a strip mall on the north side of town (along U.S. 127) is filled, he said, while the former Crystal Fountain Auditorium building (that the village sold) is being readied for another use, two new ballfields may be added to Moats Park along with a walking trail while the town’s new fire department should be occupied in June.
Hicksville
• Filling in for Mayor Ron Jones, Councilman Mike Barth detailed a number of activities and developments in the village, including emerging plans for a splash pad and walking trails, a new well field and water tower.
But he started with a feature that the town has become known for in recent years — the Christmas Cruise Thru at the county fairgrounds in Hicksville during the Christmas season. Barth said this brings in “tens of thousands of people to Hicksville,” and “it keeps growing every year.”
Among other topics, he credited volunteers for helping beautify the town, noted the village’s farmers markets, outreach by the town’s churches and musical entertainment planned at the Huber Opera House June through August.
“We have a lot of people doing a lot of volunteer work, and that’s a great thing,” said Barth.
Too, he said the village’s income tax receipts were up 17% in 2021 while the municipal government has available a $6724,000 revolving loan fund to help promote economic development.
Defiance
• McCann made mention of the Harmon Business Park along Domersville Road on the city’s east side, informing CIC members and others that the first company there (A Packaging Group) which will occupy a new speculation building plans to test new product (dispensers for the cosmetics industry) as early as next week.
Additional housing is a big focus for city officials, and developments are moving forward on that front, McCann indicated. He is hopeful that a proposed apartment complex project behind Defiance’s Walmart store will come to fruition as the developer works through concerns raised by neighbors while a new development (Indigo Lakes) for single-family housing at Carter Road and Ohio 15 could be underway in the next year.
The mayor praised the city’s police and fire departments along with Defiance’s schools and others.
Touting a theme focused on the future, he said, “growth is painful and change is painful, and not everyone likes change, but nothing is as painful as staying stuck somewhere you don’t belong.”
Defiance County
• Pocratsky noted commissioners’ plans for spending American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds on water, wastewater and broadband projects.
On the latter subject, Kern updated the CIC on commissioners’ work with a consultant, Lit Communities, to study broadband expansion and survey property owners on their internet connectivity (see related story on page A1) before proceeding with new fiber installations in rural areas.
Defiance County townships
• Defiance County Township Association President Ted Penner said the townships have “a lot going on” such as the development of a new fertilizer plant (EnviroKure) in Hicksville Township, a road project concerning Weber Sand and Gravel’s expansion in Milford Township and new housing lots in Noble Township.
A CIC board member for years, Penner said the cooperation among local officials is as good as it’s ever been. And he indicated that this united front is important in promoting economic development opportunities in Defiance County.
Earlier, CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer spoke about the organization’s members making a difference every day in people’s lives through economic development.
“One of the key things our office strives to do consistently is to add value to our local business leaders and our residents,” said Willitzer. “... But we cannot do it without the team that we have.”
She went on to compliment the CIC’s board of trustees, including President Ben Nighswander who helped conduct Thursday’s meeting, as well as those in the office she directs — its workforce and marketing manager, Kortney Williams and new office manager, Hanna Waterman, and outgoing intern Jeremy Jiminez.
Also during Thursday’s meeting:
• Willitzer presented a “Flame” awards to outgoing CIC board members Ryan Mack, Doug Bush and Tyson Stuckey. The award recognizes those for “igniting change,” she noted.
• the board reviewed the CIC’s 2021 finances, showing net assets of $534,035, an increase of $64,778 over the 2020 figure. Public and private revenue totaled $381,892 in 2021 compared to $358,564 in 2020.
• Beth Sigg, Keith Burmeister and Mark Klein were selected as private sector trustees.
