With a winter storm on the way, local officials are gearing for a response.
According to National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts issued Wednesday, several inches of snow may fall beginning just after midnight tonight. That is expected to follow a period of rainfall.
The bigger story may be cold temperatures and high winds. The former may not exceed 5 degrees on Friday while winds may gust as high as 45 miles per hour, according to the NWS forecast issued by the agency’s North Webster, Ind. office., dropping wind chills way below 0.
Defiance County and adjacent areas have been under a winter storm each since earlier this week, allowing street and highway crews as well as first responders time to prepare.
Defiance’s streets department supervisor, DJ Zeedyk, city crews may begin the response by salting streets if the predicted changeover from rain to snow occurs. Thereafter, they would focus on the main thoroughfares until the snow stops.
Residential streets would be addressed later.
“We don’t have the time or the equipment or the manpower to stay on the main roads and stay on the residentials (at once) on a consistent basis,” he explained.
If enough snow falls, crews would pile snow in the middle of downtown streets. It would then be removed during an overnight period while a parking ban is in place, but this wouldn’t happen until after the main streets and residentials are addressed, according to Zeedyk.
He said typically a snowfall of four inches or more is needed for crews to begin piling snow downtown for removal.
Defiance County’s highway department — under the guidance of county Engineer Warren Schlatter — will be awaiting the storm as well. Schlatter said crews will react to how the storm unfolds, come what may.
“We don’t envision an event where we wouldn’t react to it and try to keep the roads clear,” he said in reference to the potential for high winds and snow. “As far as how we do that, a lot of those decisions will get made based on the facts on the ground at the time.”
Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel — like sheriffs throughout the region — may have to make a determination about road travel at some point Friday.
Sheriffs would have three options to advise motorists about travel conditions.
• Level 1: roads are slippery, so travel could be hazardous.
• Level 2: roads are drifting and somewhat impassable. “You shouldn’t be out unless it’s necessary,” said Engel. “If it’s blowing snow to where you can’t see where the road is, you should be out driving on it.”
• Level 3: highway crews can’t keep roads open. In this case, said Engel, officials “can’t assure you are going to get to where you are going,” and would advise residents to stay home.
Outside of these advisories, Engel stresses that “common sense should dictate ... personal decisions.”
