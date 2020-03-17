Area political subdivisions have announced a number of steps to deal with concerns about coronavirus.
Among the actions taken by local political subdivisions on Monday: Paulding County commissioners declared a “state of emergency,” the city of Napoleon restricted access to public facilities, Defiance County has reduced senior citizens services, Defiance has cancelled its annual Clean Up Your Parks Day, and Henry County commissioners scheduled an emergency meeting for this morning to discuss courthouse and county building restrictions.
No cases of the disease have been reported in area counties, although two Paulding County residents who returned from Italy have been “self-quarantined.” They have “shown no signs of the virus,” according to a press release issued by Paulding County officials about the state of emergency.
Commissioners there noted that the emergency declaration was requested by Bill Edwards, the county health department’s emergency coordinator.
The declaration will “streamline purchasing policies and open funding for state and federal emergency funds, according to Paulding County EMA Director Ed Bohn.
Paulding County Commissioner Tony Zartman added that “county officials are taking prudent steps to lesson the negative impact to its communities.”
The press release did not mentioned any measures taken as of Monday afternoon.
Meanwhile, the city of Napoleon has introduced measures to keep the public out of municipal facilities.
It has restricted access to city buildings, cancelled its annual parks cleanup and suspended spring sports activities.
According to a public service announcement from the city of Napoleon:
• “access to city-owned facilities is restricted to city employees only. Anyone that needs to enter a city-owned facility must receive prior approval from either the city manager, law director or finance director.”
• “the city is suspending all spring sports activities until further notice.”
• “city parks will remain open. The park restrooms will also remain open for those that need to wash their hands.”
• “the city will not be disconnecting utility services for nonpayment until further notice. Furthermore, late fees and penalties will be waived during the next billing period.”
• “the utility drive through window will still be open for those that would like to come to the city administration building to make payments.”
• “as noted before, the city of Napoleon spring cleanup event has been postponed until the week of May 11. The reason for this service is to limit the risk of the employees working during this event as this is one of the highest exposure risks for workers.”
• “the police department is temporarily requiring officers to reduce their responses to residences for not in-progress calls on some non-violent offenses. For all non-emergency calls, an officer will contact the citizen to determine if an officer needs to respond to the scene. If not, a report will be taken over the phone.”
• “anyone coming to the Napoleon Police Department to make a report, obtain a vehicle release or speak to an officer will need to use the front lobby.” (The lobby will remain open.)
• “fingerprinting services, all ride-along requests and presentations have been suspended until further notice.”
Elsewhere, Henry County commissioners have called an emergency meeting for 8 a.m. today to discuss the possibility “about limiting access to the courthouse and other county buildings.”
Defiance’s annual Clean Up Your Parks Day event — scheduled for April 4 — has been cancelled.
“It’s just tough to make a decision because nobody knows day by day what’s going to happen,” said the city’s director of service, Rob Cereghin, who made the decision to cancel the annual volunteer event. “I don’t know what the future brings with this virus.”
The city of Defiance also has decided to restrict access to the lobbies of the municipal building on Perry Street. But city employees “will still be required to come to work,” said Administrator Jeff Leonard.
Defiance County’s senior services agency closed its Defiance and Hicksville senior centers for congregate meals and activities Monday through April 3.
Home-delivered meals will continue to seniors throughout the county, but transportation services will be limited to grocery shopping, banking, pharmacy and “essential” medical appointments.
Questions can be directed to senior services at 419-782-3233 during business hours.
County commissioners plan to meet today at 2 p.m. to discuss coronavirus matters.
