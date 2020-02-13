• Defiance County
Office closed:
The Defiance County General Health District, including the WIC office, will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents' Day.
If you have questions, call 419-784-3818 or visit www.defiancecohealth.org.
Updated: February 13, 2020 @ 9:34 am
