OAKWOOD — Local musician Jerry Howard has spent much of his adult life donating his time and energy to help others in need.

Through his People Helping People program, he has contributed to many local, national and international charitable efforts.

Now he has decided to put together a group of retired musicians to perform in a local restaurant to generate donations to assist in his philanthropic efforts. Howard and his fellow musicians plan to play every Tuesday night at the Oak Leaf Restaurant, 232 S. First St., Oakwood, where the owners have donated the back room.

“On the first, second and fourth Tuesday we will play a mix of gospel and classic country,” said Howard. “On the third Tuesday we will be playing all gospel music.”

Anyone seeking information on the People Helping People program may contact Howard at 419-576-2191.

