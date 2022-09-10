Local mural gets Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn is being added to the local mural in downtown Defiance by artist Jeff Crabill. He is pictured here working on the face.

 Beth Krouse/C-N Photo

The image of Audrey Hepburn has been added to an alley mural in the 300 block of Defiance’s Clinton Street by artist Jeff Crabill, next to the recent addition of Marilyn Monroe.

Tags

Load comments