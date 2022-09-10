The image of Audrey Hepburn has been added to an alley mural in the 300 block of Defiance’s Clinton Street by artist Jeff Crabill, next to the recent addition of Marilyn Monroe.
Hepburn is being depicted in her iconic black sheath dress from the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
Crabill noted that at the end of the alley that lets out behind the building, “where Obi-Wan Kenobi (from Star Wars A New Hope) is standing, I was going to put a movie poster ‘Rebel Without a Cause,’ (next to him) but I’m fluxing on that. And then as I was walking past I thought, you know, ‘Bullitt’ (the 1968 film starring Steve McQueen), would look so good.”
When asked how long one of these figures takes to paint, Crabill said, about four to eight hours.
“I’ve been trying to put things that people can stand next to and get their pictures taken around,” he said. Crabill uses permanents acrylic outdoor paint, so “it should stay here as long as this wall is here.”
At the top of the mural Crabill said a city skyline will be painted at some point. He said there also is still work to be done on the Atomic Diner sign — at the head of the alley leading out onto the sidewalk — but he didn’t feel like standing on a ladder for hours at a time to work on it just yet.
As far as more work on the mural Crabill said, “there is quite a bit left to come.”
The mural already features other pop culture icons, including Lt. Nyota Uhura and Mr. Spock from the original 1966-69 Star Trek TV series, the big T-Rex from the Jurassic Park films and James Dean seated with a Porsche car, to name a few.
