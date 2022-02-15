Moose donates to DBA
Photo courtesy of Defiance Area Foundation

Defiance Baseball Association (DBA) received a grant of $1,000 from the Defiance Moose Lodge. The donation will help fund the travel program, tournament, gear and uniforms for the 11u team. Pictured from left are: Cassandra Montez, DBA sponsorship chairman and Valerie Gerdeman, Social Quarters manager of the Defiance Moose Lodge.

