Defiance Baseball Association (DBA) received a grant of $1,000 from the Defiance Moose Lodge. The donation will help fund the travel program, tournament, gear and uniforms for the 11u team. Pictured from left are: Cassandra Montez, DBA sponsorship chairman and Valerie Gerdeman, Social Quarters manager of the Defiance Moose Lodge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.