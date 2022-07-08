The Defiance six-county area’s already low unemployment figures dropped even a little more in May, according to state statistics.
All counties in the Defiance six-county area had May unemployment rates under 3.5%, according to the latest figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (JFS). The lowest was Putnam County at 2.1% followed by Paulding County at 2.7%.
All local rates in May with April rates in parenthesis were: Defiance, 3.1% (3.4%); Henry, 3.3% (3.9%); Fulton, 3.3% (3.3%); Paulding, 2.7% (2.8%); Putnam, 2.2% (2.3%); Williams, 2.8% (2.8%).
The number of people classified as “unemployed” in May by county, with the labor force total in parenthesis, were: Defiance, 500 (17,500); Fulton, 700 (22,300); Henry, 400 (12,800); Paulding, 200 (8,800); Putnam, 400 (19,100); Williams, 500 (18,000).
Despite the drop in percentages, only two counties saw a change in numbers of total unemployed persons from April to May. Henry went from 600 to 400 while Defiance County dropped from 600 to 500.
State JFS labor force numbers tend to fluctuate from month to month, which is a factor in determining the latest unemployment rates.
Paulding County Economic Development Director Tim Copsey noted that one tactic his office is doing to keep unemployment lower is to provide local judges with lists of job openings, which are numerous in many locations.
He believes this is making a difference as securing and maintaining employment is often a condition of community or probation imposed upon defendants convicted of traffic and criminal offenses in local courts.
Copsey told The Crescent-News Thursday that job openings in Paulding County totaled 120-150, which is down from about 300 recently.
A challenge for local counties with low unemployment rates is building new housing, according to Copsey. Many local officials close to economic development matters are working to attract housing developers to their communities to provide space for potential new workers.
“... if we truly want to do economic development we’re first going to have to do housing development, so we’ve shifted to another level,” said Copsey. “Every county’s looking at it. We are all discussing it.”
Statewide, the unemployment rate in May was 3.9%, with a labor force of 5,792,000. Employment totaled 5,565,900 with 226,300 of the labor force unemployed, according to JFS figures.
The low was 2.1% in Holmes County in central Ohio, just below Putnam County for the state’s lowest mark. The highest figure was in 6% in Cuyahoga County (Cleveland), but only two Ohio counties were above 5% (Cuyahoga and Lorain, next door).
Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 3.6% in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.