Members of the First Arch Association of the statewide Cryptic Masons of Ohio were on hand this past week at the Defiance Masonic Lodge to produce, package and distribute approximately 900 pounds of peanut brittle. The one-pound bags of peanut brittle are sold for $5 a bag at several locations in town or by calling Walter Coffman at 419-784-1572. According to Steve Hill, Past Grand Master of the Grand Council of Ohio, all the profits from the sale of the peanut brittle goes to support the Diabetic Kids Camps of Ohio. The local Masons have been producing peanut brittle for 10 years and generally raise $2,000-3,000 for charity. Pictured here stirring batches of peanut brittle are Past Illustrious Masters Don Decker (left) and Tom Logan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.