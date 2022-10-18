A local man was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning southeast of Defiance just inside Henry County, having been pinned in his vehicle for several hours.
Keith Soto, 36, of rural Holgate, was taken by Mercy air ambulance to a regional hospital after he was injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Defiance-Henry County Line Road, near Defiance County's Mansfield Road, not far from his residence.
While the crash investigation was on the Defiance-Henry line, the crash investigation was handled by the Henry County Sheriff's Office due to the vehicle's whereabouts, according to Defiance County Sheriff Doug Engel.
Defiance County's 911 center had received a call about the crash at 8:43 a.m., with responses from the Defiance, Highland Township and South Richland fire departments in Defiance County. But according to the narrative provided by the Defiance Fire Department, the crash occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday.
It indicated that Soto was trapped by the car's steering wheel, but appears to have remained conscious after sustaining injuries.
The report noted that "due to the extended duration of entrapment and long extrication, Life Flight was contacted to respond to our scene." The air
The fire department narrative noted that Soto's vehicle was in a ditch about 10 feet in depth. This apparently raised some concerns about stability while first responders were trying to extricate Soto from the vehicle.
The report stated that "extrication was very slow moving at this time due to concerns of vehicle stability ... ."
