”Our Nation Honors the Sons and Daughters Who Answered the Call to Defend a Country They Never Knew and a People They Never Met.”
These words are plainly seen on the walk at the Korea, Lincoln and Vietnam Memorial in Washington, DC. The nation’s capital is also the location of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, where local resident and Korean War veteran Dale Dicke, 90, visited on Wendesday as part of an Honor Flight out of Fort Wayne. Dicke stood with three other veterans (one from World War II, one from the Cold War and one from Vietnam) to lay a wreath at the tomb.
Sgt. Dicke served in Korea from January 1951 to October 1952 as an infantryman in the 24th infantry division. “That was the first division there; they got there in June of 1950 (at the start of the war). I (was) still on the farm (at that point).”
Dicke had two brothers who served in World War II and who both received Purple Hearts, but Dicke himself never received any injuries. “I was very fortunate,” he noted.
While Dicke was honored to be able to make the trip, this was not the first time he visited Arlington. In 2008 he was present to honor a friend who received a Medal of Honor posthumously. “His name was Woodrow Keeble; he was a full-blooded Sioux,” Dicke said. “Everyone called him Chief.”
Dicke credits his daughter Sue Omori for making his more recent trip happen. “Sue was flying back from somewhere,” he said, “and just after she landed, an Honor Flight landed.”
Omori told her sister Julie Rogers of the honor flight, and Rogers made a couple of calls, ultimately finding a flight out of Fort Wayne on Wednesday with only two seats remaining.
“I thought, I don’t know if I’m worthy or not,” he said of the trip, which took 89 veterans and 50 others to Washington. “If you didn’t have a guardian, they’d provide one for you once you got there,” Dicke said.
Accompanied by his daughters, Dicke said goodbye to his wife Katie and left for the airport at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The flight itself was smooth and quick (only lasting less than 90 minutes), but the time spent in Washington was not without its minor difficulties. The itinerary itself consisted of visits to the World War II, FDR, Korea, Lincoln and Vietnam, Iwo Jima and Women’s memorials, followed by Arlington National Cemetery, where those in attendance witnessed the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Dicke described the day at various points as “overwhelming,” “interesting” and “amazing,” but no matter where he went, one adjective (specifically, “wet”) stood out through the day, thanks to a soaking rainstorm.
“The day was rotten,” he said, noting that he was soaked despite everyone being supplied with ponchos. “(The rain) kept up till about the time we were ready to leave.
“They made it as comfortable as they could. Someone told me this was the first time in five and a half years they ever had rain (at a ceremony) during the day. I don’t know how true that is, but no one really complained. It went with the territory.”
As expected, the ceremony itself stood out in Dicke’s mind, most notably the changing of the guard and the playing of “Taps.” After the ceremony took place, a supper was held, after which those involved returned to Fort Wayne.
“I was delighted I got there,” he said, “but at that time I was just plain beat.”
However, it turned out that Dicke and his fellow vets had two last surprises in store, one of which was mail call. Each vet received huge envelopes filled with cards and letters, many of which were quite lengthy, thanking them for their services. “Some of them are very touching,” he said. “I’m still looking at them.”
The most amazing thing about the trip, he said, was “the reception at the airport. We got back around 9 p.m. There were school kids there, children, grownups.” The reception participants, he said, filled the lobby and an area up to 50 feet out the door.
Dicke still is awed by his whirlwind trip. “Why did this happen to me?” he asked. “I didn’t question it, but it was something I didn’t petition for.”
