Local man seeks to do good for the community

When Rick Franklin walked into the Crescent-News office to place an advertisement, he never thought that his story would end up in the newspaper.
It was not a typical ad Franklin wanted to place. His girlfriend, Sue Smith, had died on March 23 and her passing had been difficult for him to get over. He wanted to buy an ad to ask people to donate aluminum cans in her memory. The money would then be given to local law enforcement and first responders.
Franklin had donated some money to them. He said that the deputies and the police officers were doing good every day and he wanted to support their efforts.
He mentioned that some area programs impressed him to give back to the community. “Not only are first responders out there every day doing their job they also do these extra things to make the community better.”
One day after his girlfriend had died he went home, at the Wooded Acres apartments where he is the handyman, and took out his trash. He saw a lot of empty aluminum cans in the dumpster. Franklin thought to himself, “That’s money. I could recycle the cans and make some money to donate to a good cause in Sue’s memory.”
This got Franklin thinking that he could start a program at his apartment complex to get people to donate their cans. He would then take them to recycle and take the money earned to the Sheriff and Police Departments.
So, he got to work buying seven 32-gallon trash cans that he decorated to Sue’s memory, and went about getting 54 apartments to commit to contributing to his project.
“Be successful helping as many people as possible,” speaking about his project, “the police, deputies, and the firefighters help people every day. They see families and kids in all kinds of chaos.”
Franklin is willing to receive empty aluminum cans (pop and beer cans, as well as cat food cans) from anyone in the community. If interested, contact him at (419) 769-0665.
“I cannot change the world but I can help those who do,” Franklin added, “if 1,000 people give a small plastic grocery bag of cans, that makes a difference.”
