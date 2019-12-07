In the case of a Defiance man, the fourth time was the charm.
Lynn Gilliland has been notified that his fourth submission to the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series of books has been accepted for publication.
Gilliland’s story “The Grinch Came to Visit” is included in the October 2019 release of its beginning to look a lot like Christmas: 101 Tales of Holiday Love & Wonder.
He submitted the article a year ago, and was pleased when he finally received word that it was accepted.
The “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series of books consist of inspirational true stories about ordinary people’s lives. Royalties from this holiday edition will benefit Toys for Tots.
Gilliland’s story tells of the stomach flu bug, referred to as the Grinch, that spread from one family member to another but did not steal the joy of Christmas.
“Now they (“Chicken Soup for the Soul”) keep sending general subjects to write about,” he commented.
While this is his first story in the “Chicken Soup for the Soul” series, Gilliland is not a newcomer to being published. He has previously written for the Boomers Today and Living Today magazines, both published by Front Porch Publishing in Defiance to be placed in areas such as a doctor’s waiting room. He estimates that he had about 80 articles published in the magazines.
“They were 700-word personal essays,” he explains. “Finding those magazines was a wonderful thing for me.”
Gilliland is a retired electrical engineer from General Motors. “I was in the worldwide facilities group, mostly in Defiance,” he said.
The engineering and science background enters into his thought process for writing a story.
“I have great ideas in my head, and then it is finding the words to get them out,” he explained.
He also enjoys participating in area writing groups, which he credits for helping develop his writing skills. He now leads the local group and also attends those in Bryan and Toledo.
Gilliland lives in Defiance with his wife, Karen. She is referred to as Kathy in the book submission because the publisher required use of substitute names. They have two daughters and five grandchildren.
