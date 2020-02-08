When Defiance resident Adam Ball’s father, Richard, was in CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center last fall, he enjoyed spending time outdoors, enjoying the landscaping and surrounding outdoors. He was disappointed that the outdoor lighting was inadequate, making outdoor visits after dark impossible.
“My dad passed away in October of small cell cancer,” said Adam. “Even though he was in hospice care, he talked about replacing the lights when he got better.”
Adam intends to help fund his father’s lighting wish with a fundraiser set for 9 p.m. Feb. 15 at Miami & Erie Lounge in downtown Defiance. All proceeds from the $5 cover charge will go toward Adam’s goal of replacing all of the landscaping lighting at the hospice facility with modern LED lighting.
There will be four musical acts performing throughout the evening, starting with Dave Carpenter, followed by the bands: Henry and the Renegades, The Templetons, and The Prophetics.
Anyone wishing to donate to the project who is unable to make it to the show may contribute online at gofundme.com/tolighttheway.
