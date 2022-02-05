Carousel - lightbar

MARK CENTER - A Defiance County man was killed in a snowmobile accident Friday evening in a farm field in this village.

According to a press release from the Defiance County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report at approximately 11:10 p.m. of an injury crash near the intersection of Fountain Street Road and Farmer Mark Road in Mark Center. The driver of the snowmobile was identified as Charles Shidler, 30, of Mark Center.

The sheriff's release stated that Shidler was riding the snowmobile by himself in a field near his residence when he crashed into a deep ditch, suffering an apparent head injury. Shidler was transported from the scene to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville where he was later pronounced dead by the Defiance County Coroner.

The Ohio Highway Patrol responded and assisted with the crash scene. Hicksville Fire & Rescue also responded. The crash is still under investigation by the Defiance County Sheriff's Office.

