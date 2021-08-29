Carousel - Lightbar

A Defiance man was killed early Sunday morning in a single vehicle accident just south of Defiance.

According to a press release from the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers from the Defiance Post were dispatched to the accident on Watson Road near Karnes Road at approximately 1:31 a.m.

The release stated that Jed Cooper, 59, Defiance, was traveling eastbound on Watson Road in a 2000 GMC pickup truck. Cooper reportedly drove off the left side of the roadway, truck a guardrail and overturned. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff's Department, Defiance Fire and Rescue, Defiance County Coroner's Office and John's Towing. The crash remains under investigation.

