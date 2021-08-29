A Defiance man was killed early Sunday morning in a single vehicle accident just south of Defiance.
According to a press release from the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers from the Defiance Post were dispatched to the accident on Watson Road near Karnes Road at approximately 1:31 a.m.
The release stated that Jed Cooper, 59, Defiance, was traveling eastbound on Watson Road in a 2000 GMC pickup truck. Cooper reportedly drove off the left side of the roadway, truck a guardrail and overturned. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff's Department, Defiance Fire and Rescue, Defiance County Coroner's Office and John's Towing. The crash remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.