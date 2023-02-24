HICKSVILLE — A Paulding County man was arrested Friday morning for an alleged break-in and alleged sexual assault that occurred here.
A press release from Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning stated that Jacy Barnwell, 31, Cecil, was taken into custody at about 1 a.m. Friday by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office for a community control violation. Deputies then handed Barnwell over to the Hicksville Police Department for questioning in the reported sexual assault.
According to Hicksville police, at approximately 11:20 p.m. Thursday, 911 dispatchers received a call from Hicksville that a male had entered a residence on Perry Street and committed a sexual assault.
A connection was made to Barnwell, who is currently under community control from Defiance County Common Pleas Court for a burglary that was committed in 2020. (Ultimately he was convicted of trespass in a habitation and placed on community control for three years.)
Following his questioning by Hicksville police for the alleged sexual assault, Barnwell was incarcerated at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) on the community control violation.
Denning indicated that charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony, were to be filed Friday in Defiance Municipal Court.
