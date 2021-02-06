What do the area’s state representatives think about Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s proposed biennial budget that the Ohio General Assembly is beginning to study?
The answers vary among the five Republican legislators who represent constituents throughout the Defiance six-county area in the Ohio Statehouse.
The next two-year budget must be approved by the end of June 30, and will go into effect on July 1, providing funds for state government from then through June 30, 2023.
DeWine has proposed general fund spending — covering many state operations — of $75 million. That is an increase from the current two-year budget of nearly $70 billion approved by the General Assembly in 2019.
Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance said he believes the budget proposal represents overspending.
“My first intuitive instinctive response is that once again the governor is way overspending,” said Riedel, noting that the state is still “kind of on thin ice” as far as the economic recovery goes.
“The good news is we are doing better than we thought we would be doing economically speaking,” he added. “Our revenue is exceeding our estimates, so that’s good news, but we have to be realistic about this — it’s because of the federal stimulus.”
As far as the 63 other Republicans in the House — Democrats have 35 seats — Riedel said, “I would venture to bet the farm most of them feel exactly as I do. This is way too much spending, and we need to tighten our belts. I expect that the budget in the end will look a lot different than what the governor introduced.”
The House’s 47th District representative, Derrek Merrin of Maumee, whose constituency is the western half of Lucas County and most of Fulton County (including Archbold and Wauseon), concurred with Riedel’s assessment that the budget proposal needs trimmed.
“Ohio needs bold reforms to our tax code, regulatory landscape and school funding system,” stated Merrin. “At first glance, I’m not seeing any significant reforms, unfortunately. We need to hold our bloated state bureaucracy’s spending under the rate of inflation and look to keep more money in Ohioans’ pockets through tax cuts.”
In a reference to the governor’s proposal to raise motor vehicle license fees by $10 and title fees by $2 to support the Ohio Highway Patrol, he said: “The administration actually wants to increase taxes/fee by $127 million through vehicle registration costs. I will adamantly oppose this unnecessary tax increase.”
Meanwhile, 81st House District Rep. Jim Hoops of Napoleon sits on the House Finance Committee, which held its initial hearing Thursday with testimony from the Office of Budget and Management, and others. More hearings will be held during the next month, beginning next week.
“The main thing is we have a balanced budget that’s been presented,” noted Hoops of this state government requirement. “I think the revenues are coming in a lot better than we anticipated. One of the important things is the actual language of the budget which we hope to get within a week and a half.”
Hoops was pleased that the governor included approximately $240 million to continue the H2Ohio program aimed at improving Lake Erie watershed quality.
The House will study the budget, then send it to the Senate for discussion. The two chambers will reconcile their versions, pass something before the current two-year budget expires on June 30 and send it to the governor for signature into law.
(The state’s transportation budget must be approved by the end of March.)
Over in the Senate, 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon hadn’t spent a lot of time on the budget yet because it will be “entirely different by the time it gets over to us.” But he has some ideas about what he wants to see.
“Given the fact that the economy is still coming back, I would hope there wouldn’t be any discussion at all on any tax increases or on spending increases that would be exorbitant for any reason,” said McColley. “I think the important thing now is to realize people have to be able to pay their bills and also important to realize the (state) government has been able to function with a lot of people working from home. There shouldn’t be any reason to expand the government.”
Theresa Gavarone of the 2nd District is the vice chair of that chamber’s finance committee and will have a big hand in the discussions. She represents several northwest Ohio counties, including most of Fulton County.
“I serve as vice chair of the finance committee, so I’ve had the opportunity to conduct preliminary meetings about the governor’s proposal,” she told The Crescent-News. “But because the budget process begins in the House and the Senate won’t receive the budget until April, my focus has been on the legislation I’ve already introduced. I look forward to playing an integral role in shaping the final, balanced version of the budget in the months to come.”
