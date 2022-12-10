Local law enforcement’s annual “Christmas for Kids” campaign held its last live drive during the “Hometown Heroes Parade” Saturday through downtown Defiance.
Since November, the campaign has raised thousands of dollars for local kids in need in Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Fulton and Williams counties. The Defiance Police Department, along with area first responders, also donate toys and gifts within their departments and take items to the parade which the department helps direct.
The Christmas for Kids campaign has been around since 1994, sponsored by Mix 98.1 and local Marine Corps volunteers. At the beginning of the holiday season Mix 98.1 sets up a live drive schedule for the annual effort, where community members can donate toys or money to help local kids in need.
“We believe every child deserves a Christmas, and we can accomplish this very special goal with your help,” the Mix website stated. “Monetary donations or unopened toys are accepted as gifts.”
In an interview with The Crescent-News, Alex Naton, Defiance police patrolman who is involved with the charity, said “the venue has changed, then we had COVID-19 and through all of that the first responders have still persevered and continued regardless of the situation.”
“It’s a great camaraderie because it’s an opportunity where a lot of us get together, and its not for a bad event, meaning, that it’s far and few between where you’ll have Defiance Police Department, Paulding Police Department, Napoleon Police Department, Crane Township Fire Department, Ayersville, Richland, South Richland, all these first responders in one place where there’s nothing bad going on,” he explained. “Guys can talk to each other, say hi. To the public it shows that we’re here, all as one. It doesn’t matter what car you drive, what color of uniform you wear, whether you’re in a shiny fire truck or a fancy police car, we’re all the same, we’re all humans, and that we’re here to give back to our communities that we live in.”
After the live drives and parade, the toys and gifts are sent to First Church of God on Carter Road.
Although the live drives are over, community members can still send gifts and/or monetary donations to the Defiance Police Department or IHeartMedia 2110 Radio Drive, Defiance, OH, 43512. First Church of God is the collection point for where all the gifts are brought together.
