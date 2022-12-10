parade photo

Some of the gifts collected during a live drive last Saturday at the "Hometown Heroes Parade" in Defiance are shown in this photo. They will benefit the annual "Christmas for Kids" gift giving program, a collaborative effort among local law enforcement.

 Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

Local law enforcement’s annual “Christmas for Kids” campaign held its last live drive during the “Hometown Heroes Parade” Saturday through downtown Defiance.


