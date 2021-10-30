Friday morning, Mayor Mike McCann swore in five “honorary firefighters” from Defiance Elementary School.
The ceremony took place at the Defiance fire station at 8:30 a.m. and started with the mayor reading an official proclamation — a copy of which was presented to each of the children.
Each of the winners got a blue firefighter T-shirt just like the ones the department wears. Additionally, each winner got a medallion that identifies them as a firefighter.
The ceremony was part of the annual “Blazing the Trail for Literacy” reading program that the fire department sponsors.
The winners this year are Lucy Phillips, a first-grader who read seven hours and 30 minutes; Ryan Sisco, a second-grader who read 390 minutes; Shelby Decker, a third-grader who read four hours and 20 minutes; Kellin Spangler, a fourth-grader who read 335 minutes; and Camarion Maxey, a fifth-grader who read 270 minutes.
Firefighter Craig Vogel, of the Defiance Fire Department, who has headed up and planned the program since 2014 said the children who participate are required to read about four hours over a two week period in October.
Vogel said the Defiance Firefighters Local 918 sponsors the program each year.
“Since 2011, the union has sponsored the program. They purchase the bookmarks for all the participants, pay for the paperwork and for the T-shirts we give to the winners.”
Vogel plans the coordination of volunteers to read in classrooms with Defiance Elementary School, coordinates with the mayor’s office to make sure he will be present for the ceremony, purchases all of the supplies and gets permission from the fire chief to use the station and the vehicles for the day for the event.
Vogel also said that he asks his fellow firefighters to sign up during October to volunteer to read in the schools. “Every year, we have enough firefighters to go read to every class from first to fifth grades.” After reading a book, the firefighters participate in a question and answer session with the classes.
At the ceremony, after each winner was sworn in, Vogel handed each one a medallion and said, “These are a gift from Chief (Bill) Wilkins. They are medallions that each of us firefighters carries on us to identify us as a firefighter. If anyone ever needs a firefighter, we can show them this medallion and offer help.”
After a tour of the station, all five of the Defiance elementary students climbed about Engine 231, the ladder truck, and buckled in for a ride to the school.
Asked what would happen if the department were called out during the ride to the school, assistant fire chief, Tim Bowling said, “We would go to the fire. The kids will be on one truck; we can respond with other trucks.”
When Bowling was reminded that the kids were honorary firefighters, he said with a chuckle, “Yeah, but they haven’t cleaned toilets yet.”
Vogel planned for all of the firetrucks and ambulance to leave in a convoy for the schools around 9 a.m. He said, “The plan is for all of their fellow students to assemble outside to congratulate them. If it’s raining, they will line the halls inside.”
After everyone buckled in, and honorary firefighter Maxey was seated up front to control the sirens, the station emptied in a blaze of glory.
